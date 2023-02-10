Shopping Cart

From education to employment

Degree apprenticeships & social mobility – Special for NAW 2023 | Isobelle Panton – UA92

Careers Camp February 10, 2023
0 Comments
Degree apprenticeships & social mobility - Special for NAW 2023 Isobelle Panton - UA92

This series is in partnership with the University Vocational Awards Council.

Welcome to Secrets of Talent, a series of conversations with People Directors, People Officers, CHROs and talent executives from around the world discussing all things talent.

In episode 5 and part 3 of a special series for National Apprenticeship Week in partnership with UVAC, is a discussion with Isobelle (Izzy) Panton, Director of Student Admissions at University Academy 92.

In it, we discuss:

  • Intro into UA92, why it’s different and how degree apprenticeships play a role
  • How Izzy got into student recruitment
  • Role of degree apprenticeships in addressing underrepresentation and social mobility
  • If Izzy had super powers to reform apprenticeships, what three things would she do?

About UA92

University Academy 92 (UA92) is a game-changing higher education experience located at a new campus in Old Trafford, Manchester, with degrees awarded by Lancaster University. UA92 is co-founded by the infamous Manchester United legends the Class of 92 (Gary and Phil Neville, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt), together with Lancaster University. They put character and personal development at the core of the learning experience with a strong emphasis on work ethic. UA92 aims to develop your resilience, alongside your ability to solve problems and face challenges.

For more Secrets of Talent episodes, visit: secretoftalent.com

Published in: Livestream and video, Skills and apprenticeships, Featured voices
Careers Camp

