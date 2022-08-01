Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
1st for EPA Headline banner ad Aug 2022

Barnsley College Part-time courses are a cut above

Barnsley College August 1, 2022
0 Comments
Barnsley College Part-time courses are a cut above

Potential new students will have the opportunity to find out about the wide range of part-time Hair and Beauty courses on offer at Barnsley College’s dedicated Open Day on Tuesday 23 August at 6.00pm at the Old Mill Lane campus, Church Street, Barnsley, S70 2AX.

Rated outstanding by Ofsted, the College’s Hair and Beauty department offers a range of part-time courses in subject areas from Barbering to Hairdressing; Beauty Therapy to Nail Technology; and Laminating Brows to Eyelash and Eyebrow Tinting.

Part-time courses are ideal for those who are considering a career change, keen to upgrade qualifications or maybe just want to pursue a particular skill within the Hair and Beauty industry. Many courses are offered during evenings and weekends and therefore offer flexibility around other commitments.

There is no need to book to attend the Open Day, simply drop into the College’s Old Mill Lane campus at 6.00pm to take part in informative presentations, tours of the facilities and speak to professional and experienced staff.

Anita Wilkinson, Interim Head of Department for Hair and Beauty at Barnsley College, said:

“The Open Day is a great way for visitors to speak directly with our staff and to find out how the courses can help them to develop confidence and skills in Hair and Beauty.

“Students who complete a course will get a nationally recognised qualification helping them in their next step, whether that is employment progression, continuing with further study or developing a new hobby.”

To find out more about the Hair and Beauty courses available at Barnsley College, visit www.barnsley.ac.uk/handb

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education, Skills and apprenticeships
Published in: Education, Skills and apprenticeships
Barnsley College

Related Articles

City & Guilds Associate Vacancies available - FE News

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this