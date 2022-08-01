Barnsley College Part-time courses are a cut above

Potential new students will have the opportunity to find out about the wide range of part-time Hair and Beauty courses on offer at Barnsley College’s dedicated Open Day on Tuesday 23 August at 6.00pm at the Old Mill Lane campus, Church Street, Barnsley, S70 2AX.

Rated outstanding by Ofsted, the College’s Hair and Beauty department offers a range of part-time courses in subject areas from Barbering to Hairdressing; Beauty Therapy to Nail Technology; and Laminating Brows to Eyelash and Eyebrow Tinting.

Part-time courses are ideal for those who are considering a career change, keen to upgrade qualifications or maybe just want to pursue a particular skill within the Hair and Beauty industry. Many courses are offered during evenings and weekends and therefore offer flexibility around other commitments.

There is no need to book to attend the Open Day, simply drop into the College’s Old Mill Lane campus at 6.00pm to take part in informative presentations, tours of the facilities and speak to professional and experienced staff.

Anita Wilkinson, Interim Head of Department for Hair and Beauty at Barnsley College, said:

“The Open Day is a great way for visitors to speak directly with our staff and to find out how the courses can help them to develop confidence and skills in Hair and Beauty.

“Students who complete a course will get a nationally recognised qualification helping them in their next step, whether that is employment progression, continuing with further study or developing a new hobby.”

To find out more about the Hair and Beauty courses available at Barnsley College, visit www.barnsley.ac.uk/handb

