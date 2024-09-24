Partnership with College of Esports will create exclusive opportunities for New City College students

@NewCityCol – An important partnership agreement which will create some fantastic opportunities for students at Tower Hamlets and Redbridge Campuses has been signed between New City College and the College of Esports.

The partnership is a major boost to the Esports course with students able to take advantage of exclusive activities, experiences and ongoing support during their time at NCC.

The agreement was signed in one of the state-of-the-art digital content creation studios at Tower Hamlets campus, where the Esports course is taught. Myles Ball, from the College of Esports, and John Waite, NCC’s Group Curriculum Director for Creative Industries, shook hands to seal the deal.

Esports is a growing worldwide industry offering lucrative and fulfilling careers for those with the required digital and business skills and technical ability. It is exciting, human-versus-human video-gaming, where competitors play against each other online and at live spectator events.

The partnership will provide students with presentations on progression to the variety of career pathways available globally in Esports and the gaming industry in general, an introduction to student finance and advice on UCAS applications.

Students will be able to network and communicate with a range of contacts within the sector and there will be one-to-one support from experts within the College of Esports.

Visits to the campus in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, Stratford, will be arranged where they will be able to use the cutting-edge facilities and take part in immersive workshops and taster sessions.

Experiences will include learning more about the running of London Legion, which is the College of Esports’ own organisation that encompasses competitive rosters and the operation of the business. Gaming tournaments will be arranged as well as training and bootcamps for specific Esports titles.

Fraz Arshad, Senior Curriculum Manager for Computing at Tower Hamlets Campus, said: “This is a very exciting development for Esports at New City College. We are delighted to be in partnership with the College of Esports and look forward to seeing our students progress their skills further with all the benefits that come with this agreement.”