Pauline Bedford joins Walbrook Institute London as new Director of Students

Walbrook Institute London has appointed a new Director of Students to support people taking its online and on-campus higher education programmes.

Pauline Bedford, who has over 20 years’ experience across education and professional services, will lead on the whole higher education student journey, from initial enquiry right through to graduation and beyond.

Walbrook’s career-focused postgraduate programmes include an on-campus MSc in Business and Finance, in addition to a range of fully-online MBAs, and MSc programmes in Psychology and Computer Science. Formerly known as The London Institute of Banking and Finance, Walbrook also offers professional qualifications in financial services and banking under the LIBF name.

Most recently, Pauline Bedford served as General Manager of Marketing and Recruitment for Europe at global pathway provider Navitas. In this role she led the marketing, admissions and student recruitment teams into 16 university partnerships in the UK, Netherlands, and Germany.

Prior to Navitas, she played a key role at Bright Horizons, collaborating with the University of Oxford to improve childcare centre occupancy, and at CIBT, where she served as global implementation lead project manager and oversaw complex visa and passport operations.

Pauline Bedford, Director of Students at Walbrook Institute London, said: “I am thrilled to be joining Walbrook Institute London at this exciting time as it launches new on-campus and online postgraduate programmes. “I share so many of Walbrook’s ambitions to widen access to education that makes a real difference to people and their careers. I’m looking forward to working with teams across the organisation to support our students and help them achieve their ambitions.”

Steve Hill, Vice-Chancellor and CEO at Walbrook Institute London, said: “I’m so pleased to have an educational leader like Pauline joining our organisation. It’s clear she really understands students and is dedicated to helping them succeed. “Pauline’s commitment to using data to improve the learning experience for UK and international students, and her inclusive approach to leadership will really help us grow as an institution.”

One of Pauline’s first priorities will be welcoming a new cohort of on-campus postgraduate students to Walbrook Institute London, in addition to attending the 2025 graduation ceremony on Friday 24 October.

Walbrook Institute London is a higher education institution offering flexible, learner-centric programmes designed for today’s professional environment. Since its foundation in 1879 to support the banking and finance sector, it has been at the forefront of providing world-class education and training.

Walbrook Institute London offers online higher education programmes like MBAs and career-focused postgraduate degrees, as well as delivering in-person degree programmes at its London campus. Under its LIBF name, it provides world-renowned professional qualifications and membership programmes for the financial services sector.