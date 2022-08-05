Shopping Cart

From education to employment
Plan for your future with our free Results Day Guide

Futures August 5, 2022
Results Day is right around the corner, and we’re here to help you plan for every eventuality.

There are so many paths you might choose to take after Results Day, from carrying on with your education to starting work to taking some time out. 

Figuring out your next steps isn’t always easy – so we’ve put together this free downloadable guide to help you on Results Day and beyond.

Just click the image below to visit our website and receive your FREE Results Day guide!

Black and blue image with Futures for You logo at the top, with text saying Your Guide to Finding Support on Results Day and Beyond 2022

What’s inside?

In this guide, you’ll find support, advice and information on:

  • Feeling Ready for Results Day
  • Finding the Right Support for Your Choices
  • Getting into Apprenticeships, Traineeships and Employment
  • Exploring Your Career Options
  • Learning More about the Job Market
  • Writing the Perfect CV and Cover Letter
  • Preparing for Your First Interview
  • Accessing Work Experience Opportunities
  • Becoming a Volunteer
  • Looking after Your Mental Health and Wellbeing
  • Using the National Careers Service

If you’re in need of further support, we’re here to help – just say hello!

Published in: Education, Skills and apprenticeships, Student view
Futures

