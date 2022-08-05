Plan for your future with our free Results Day Guide
Results Day is right around the corner, and we’re here to help you plan for every eventuality.
There are so many paths you might choose to take after Results Day, from carrying on with your education to starting work to taking some time out.
Figuring out your next steps isn’t always easy – so we’ve put together this free downloadable guide to help you on Results Day and beyond.
What’s inside?
In this guide, you’ll find support, advice and information on:
- Feeling Ready for Results Day
- Finding the Right Support for Your Choices
- Getting into Apprenticeships, Traineeships and Employment
- Exploring Your Career Options
- Learning More about the Job Market
- Writing the Perfect CV and Cover Letter
- Preparing for Your First Interview
- Accessing Work Experience Opportunities
- Becoming a Volunteer
- Looking after Your Mental Health and Wellbeing
- Using the National Careers Service
If you're in need of further support, we're here to help – just say hello!
