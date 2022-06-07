Shopping Cart

From education to employment
Platinum Jubilee Grant Scheme Launched for Early-Career Tropical Medicine and Global Health Researchers

FE News Editor June 7, 2022
0 Comments
Today, the Hamish Ogston Foundation, a charitable organisation, has announced £350,000 of funding for 70 Platinum Jubilee Grants for early career health professionals wishing to undertake scientific research projects in Tropical Medicine and Global Health in Commonwealth countries.

The Hamish Ogston Foundation Platinum Jubilee Early Career Awards scheme, which will see grants of £5,000 allocated to 70 young professionals, provides opportunity for those in early stages of their careers at a time when it is increasingly difficult to obtain financial support for research.

The scheme will be administered by three prestigious institutions: The London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine (LSHTM), The Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine (LSTM) and the Royal Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene (RSTMH).

Dr Michael Vaughan, Health Project Director at the Hamish Ogston Foundation said:

“The Hamish Ogston Foundation is proud to work to eliminate disparities in both access to medical treatment and health awareness around the world.  These Platinum Jubilee early career grants provide opportunity for the next generation of health professionals to gain invaluable experience in the research methods that they need to progress their careers dedicated mostly to the rural poor who do not have immediate access to medical diagnosis and treatment”

FE News Editor

