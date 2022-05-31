Bracknell students pamper local care workers

Beauty therapy students from Bracknell and Wokingham College took part in a pamper evening on Thursday 26 May to thank some of our local carers for all their hard work during the pandemic.

The students welcomed three members of staff from local care home Bickerton House into Harmony Salon at the college on Church Road.

The care workers were treated to a facial which included a cleansing, exfoliating, toner, skin type analysis, face, neck and shoulder massage and a face mask. The students also gave each of their clients advice on how to look after their skin after the treatment.

The event was initiated by Dawn Hoskins, Business Engagement Specialist at Activate Learning, who contacted the care home to see if the college could work with Bickerton House. She arranged a pamper evening for their care workers to thank them for all their work in challenging circumstances during the pandemic.

It also provided an opportunity for the students to gain some valuable experience performing treatments with members of the public, which was unable to take place during the lockdown periods during the pandemic. The pamper evening was another example of how Activate Learning works closely with the local communities that we serve.

The college is also looking at arranging work experience opportunities at Bickerton House for the beauty therapy students as they have their own hair and beauty salon on-site, and putting on a pamper evening for the residents.

Mia Humphries is studying a Beauty Therapy Level 2 Diploma at Bracknell and Wokingham College.

She said: “I wanted to help with the pamper evening because I thought that it would be a nice thing to do for our local care workers who do a lot for elderly people, and I thought that it would be nice to give them something back.

“I enjoyed it and it also boosted my confidence. I did a facial and before I wasn’t very confident with facials but taking part in the pamper evening helped me to feel more confident.”

Nikki Hutchings, Beauty Therapy Lecturer at Activate Learning, said:

“Holding a pamper evening is our way of saying thank you to the care workers at Bickerton House, for all their hard work during the pandemic and beyond.

“We hope to work with them more in the future to provide work experience opportunities for our beauty therapy students and do more events such as a pamper evening for the residents.”

