SABIC equips next generation with £200k of industry-standard technology

Students at Middlesbrough College’s TTE Centre are set to benefit from a major donation of specialist industrial equipment from SABIC, helping to enhance training opportunities and prepare the next generation of skilled workers for careers across a range of the region’s key industries.

The donation, valued at approximately £200,000, includes a significant quantity of modern instrumentation and control equipment. Much of the equipment is unused and reflects technology currently deployed across the process and manufacturing industries.

The specialist equipment includes SMART transmitters and control valve positioners from globally recognised manufacturers including Rosemount, Siemens, ABB and Fisher.

Widely used across sectors such as petrochemicals, energy, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, water and food production, the technology will provide learners with valuable experience of the systems and equipment used across modern industry.

The donation will give TTE learners hands-on experience using the same equipment they are likely to encounter in the workplace, helping them develop industry-relevant skills while supporting efforts to address skills shortages across the Tees Valley and beyond.

John Cooke, Associate Director of TTE at Middlesbrough College, said: “We’d like to extend a huge thank you to SABIC for this incredibly generous donation. The equipment will directly benefit the next generation of young people undertaking education and apprenticeships with us.

“Support from employers is vital. Middlesbrough College and TTE rely on strong industry partnerships to help shape a curriculum that equips learners with the skills, knowledge and behaviours employers need.

“Having access to the latest industrial technology gives students invaluable hands-on experience and helps ensure they are ready for the workplace from day one.”

Lee Allcock, Manager Assets at SABIC, said: “Supporting skills development and helping young people build successful careers remains an important part of SABIC’s commitment to the communities in which we operate.

“We are pleased that this equipment will continue to create value by helping learners gain practical experience with industry-standard technology and develop the capabilities that are essential for the future workforce.”

Louis Malan, Leader Operations at SABIC, emphasised: “Teesside has a long industrial heritage and continues to play an important role in developing the skilled workforce needed by industry. We are proud to support initiatives that help young people access high-quality training and rewarding careers.”

The donation further strengthens the long-standing relationship between Middlesbrough College, TTE and leading employers across the region, helping to ensure training programmes remain aligned with current industry standards and workforce requirements.

The equipment will now be integrated into training programmes delivered by Middlesbrough College at its TTE Centre, supporting full-time learners and apprentices across engineering, process operations and technical disciplines while helping to meet the future workforce needs of regional industry.