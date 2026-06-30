College lecturer scoops A Silver Award At The Pearson Teaching Awards 2026.

A Gower College Swansea lecturer has been revealed as a Silver award winner in the prestigious Pearson Teaching Awards 2026.



Andrea Davies was nominated for the award because, as Curriculum Lead for Modern History at the Gorseinon Campus, she exemplifies outstanding leadership and teaching excellence, combining academic rigour with warmth, authenticity and an infectious enthusiasm that inspires students to exceed their own expectations.

“Andrea’s exceptional teaching practice demonstrates how further education can shape not only academic achievement but ethical awareness, empathy and lifelong citizenship,” says Dean of Faculty, Jenny Hill. “Her engaging personality creates learning environments built on trust and curiosity, encouraging learners from diverse backgrounds to develop confidence in discussion, critical enquiry and independent thought. Under her leadership, learners consistently achieve outcomes above national benchmark averages, reflecting both the quality of her teaching and the high aspirations she instils in others.”

It is particularly through her visionary leadership in Holocaust education that Andrea has transformed how post-16 learners engage with one of history’s most complex and sensitive subjects.



Her approach places learners at the centre of enquiry and reflection, enabling them to explore difficult historical truths while developing the confidence to challenge discrimination, misinformation and intolerance within modern society.

Working in partnership with the Holocaust Educational Trust, Andrea has embedded internationally recognised best practice into further education delivery across Wales.

A defining achievement of her leadership has been establishing Wales’ first Testimony 360 Community Hub at Gower College Swansea. Recognising that opportunities to hear directly from Holocaust survivors are becoming increasingly limited, she identified the urgent need to safeguard testimony through innovative digital solutions. Through determination and collaboration, she introduced immersive virtual reality survivor testimony to Wales, enabling learners to encounter authentic human narratives in ways that remain emotionally powerful and intellectually rigorous.

The impact has been profound. Learners frequently describe the experience as transformative, reporting deeper empathy, greater confidence discussing sensitive topics and stronger understanding of the consequences of intolerance.

The Hub’s success quickly gained recognition beyond the College. Engagement exceeded expectations, with educators identifying measurable improvements in participation, reflective dialogue and learner confidence. As a direct result, the model expanded into Pembrokeshire schools in 2025, demonstrating wider national significance.

Andrea’s commitment to widening access is equally evident through collaboration with local schools. Driven by a belief that Holocaust education should reach learners regardless of background or pathway, she organised a landmark event at Sketty Hall Business School, bringing together six schools and more than 250 learners. Working closely with the Holocaust Educational Trust, the programme combined survivor testimony, historical scholarship and structured ethical reflection.

“Andrea’s personality plays a central role in these outcomes,” adds Jenny. “She combines high expectations with genuine care, ensuring students feel valued and capable of success. Learners consistently highlight her enthusiasm and authenticity as key motivators in their academic progression and personal growth. Her classrooms foster curiosity, empathy and confidence, enabling learners not only to achieve academically but also to develop as thoughtful individuals.”

Andrea is now in the running for a Pearson Gold teaching award, the winners of which will be announced in late November.