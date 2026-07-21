East Sussex College students gain invaluable insight into medical careers through NHS placement week

Students from East Sussex College were given a unique behind-the-scenes insight into the world of healthcare after taking part in a pilot programme at Eastbourne District General Hospital and Conquest Hospital in Hastings.

At the end of June, students met with specialists and experienced first-hand the work carried out across pathology, radiology, theatres, urology, cardiology, diabetes services, operating department practice (ODP), the Acute Pain Hub (APH), the mortuary and several other departments.

The week-long pilot programme was designed to inspire the next generation of doctors and clinicians by offering the chance to shadow medical teams, observe a wide range of hospital departments, and gain meaningful insight into the many career pathways available within the NHS. Alongside their time in the hospitals, students also took part in learning sessions in East Sussex College’s immersive suite, where technology was used to explore clinical environments and healthcare scenarios, helping to reinforce and enhance their placement experience.

Sophie Douglas, Deputy Head of Widening Participation and Apprenticeship at East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust, said, “Work experience plays a vital role in developing the NHS future workforce. It enables people from all backgrounds to gain insight into the variety of roles available, supports career choices, and helps us to build a diverse and sustainable pipeline of talent for our local community. Over the past two weeks we have supported young people at Conquest and Eastbourne District Hospitals to get a broad understanding of careers, services and the way that different services work together to support patient care, as well as grow their understanding of themselves.”

The experience forms part of East Sussex College’s ongoing commitment to providing students with real-world learning opportunities that complement their studies and help them make informed decisions about their future careers.

Vicki Orbell, Head of Business Development at East Sussex College, said: “This was an incredible opportunity for our students to experience the realities of working in healthcare beyond what can be taught in the classroom. Spending time alongside clinicians across such a diverse range of specialisms has given them a genuine insight into the dedication, teamwork and expertise required within the NHS.

“Experiences like this can be truly transformative, helping students build confidence, broaden their aspirations and make informed choices about their future careers. We are extremely grateful to everyone at East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust who generously gave their time and expertise to make this pilot programme such a success.”

Following the success of the pilot, the initiative will continue to provide future cohorts of East Sussex College students with access to other high-quality work-based learning opportunities.