College staff and students raise £5,500 for Sheffield Hospitals Charity

The Sheffield College students and staff have raised more than £5,500 for Sheffield Hospitals Charity following the launch of a new partnership.

The charity provides additional funding to Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and Sheffield Health Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust.

Its aim is to improve the lives of people, from patients and their families to the NHS staff who take care of them.

Sheffield Hospitals Charity has been chosen by the college as its charity of the year. The partnership, which officially launched in March 2026, lasts two years.

Tina Harrison, Assistant Principal for Higher Education, The Sheffield College, who leads on the partnership, said:

“It’s great to see students and staff from across the curriculum supporting Sheffield Hospitals Charity’s life transforming work.

“Through this partnership, we’re not only giving back to our local communities but creating opportunities for our students to build confidence and employability skills.”

Freya Kingswood, Community and Events Fundraising Manager, Sheffield Hospitals Charity, said:

“It’s been fantastic to see the many ways that staff and students have come together to support Sheffield’s NHS through this partnership so far.

“From taking on the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge to making and selling their own marmalade, every effort makes a real difference. We’re incredibly grateful for their support so far and look forward to seeing what we can achieve together next.”

Students and staff have taken part in a mixture of fundraising activities during the last few months.

Eighteen sports staff, aged 19 to 65 and with varying levels of fitness, recently completed the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge, a 24-mile circular walking route in the Yorkshire Dales National Park.

Leanne Whittam, Head of Quality Improvement, The Sheffield College, who took part, said:

“We’re proud to have been able to raise vital funds for a charity that does so much in our community and our city.

“We started with the scramble up Pen-y-ghent which was great fun despite the wet weather and zero views at the top! Then came the slog to the top of Whernside before going on to take on the sharp ascent up Ingleborough.

“We had a really great day that reminded us how lucky we all are to be part of such a wonderful and supportive team at The Sheffield College.”

In other activities, automotive and engineering students attended the Foundry Gym to participate in boxing and circuit challenges.

Staff played in the Hallamshire Golf Day finishing in fifth place and raising vital funds to support neurology projects across Sheffield.

Meanwhile, catering and hospitality students created their own marmalade and chocolates and sold them to the public.

Bloom: Preparation for Adulthood students and staff ran a family fun day at Peaks Campus whilst health and social care students organised cake sales and raffles.

The Access to Higher Education team also took part in a sponsored walk completing the Five Weirs Walk route from Meadowhall into the city.

Looking ahead, Team Sheffcol will be taking part in Run for All’s Sheffield 10k on 27th September to raise more funds for the charity.

Partnerships are a key theme of the college’s Strategic Plan 2025 to 2030 alongside learning, people and sustainability.

The college has pledged to empower its students and staff to support communities and voluntary organisations in the city involved in impactful initiatives.

To donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/the-sheffield-college-charity-of-the-year.

Pictured: The Sheffield College staff walked Yorkshire’s Three Peaks in June 2026 to fundraise for Sheffield Hospitals Charity. Photo credit: The Sheffield College.