AI skills gap in the spotlight as Coleg Cambria launches business programme

COLEG CAMBRIA has launched a Generative AI Essentials programme to help businesses across the region understand and apply artificial intelligence in the workplace.

Nearly two-thirds of UK organisations now use AI, yet a lack of expertise remains the single biggest barrier to adoption, cited by 35% of businesses.

Further education colleges like Cambria are increasingly seen as critical to closing that gap.

The three-hour course gives organisations, professionals and aspiring digital leaders a practical grounding in generative AI – how it works, where it adds value, and how to use it responsibly.

Delivered by Cambria’s Business Solutions team, the programme covers Large Language Models such as ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude and Copilot, prompt engineering, content creation, automation, data analysis, customer interaction, image generation and workflow efficiency, alongside the ethical, security and accountability questions companies and individuals must navigate as they adopt these tools.

Nigel Holloway, Head of AI and Digital Innovation at Coleg Cambria, said the course was built around a simple insight: confidence is what most organisations are missing.

“There is still a great deal of uncertainty around AI, and that uncertainty is holding businesses back,” said Nigel.

“Generative AI Essentials is designed to cut through the noise, giving people practical knowledge, real-world applications and a clear sense of where value can be created in their own organisation.

“We look at everything from marketing and administration to research, reporting and automation, while also addressing the issues that matter most to businesses – bias, accountability, data security and quality control.”

He added: “This is not about replacing people, but enhancing them – giving them better skills and the confidence to use them.”

The programme is open to businesses of all sizes and sectors, whether they are already experimenting with AI or exploring it for the first time. It can be delivered flexibly to organisations and groups, and is available to learners aged 18 and over.

Nick Tyson, Vice Principal for the Institute of Technology at Coleg Cambria, said the college sees equipping regional employers with AI capability as a core part of its mission.

“Technology is evolving faster than ever, and education must evolve with it, but more than that, it must lead,” said Nick.

“Further education has a unique role to play here. We sit at the intersection of industry and learning, and we can respond quickly to what businesses actually need.

“These programmes are about helping organisations innovate, improve productivity and make informed decisions about how AI can be integrated into everyday operations. We are proud to be doing that here in North Wales.”

The launch builds on Cambria’s AI training work that began in 2024. Since then, interest from businesses across the region has accelerated significantly. The college continues to strengthen its wider portfolio of digital, cyber and emerging technology training in response to growing demand.