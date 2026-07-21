East Durham College Celebrates Top 10 National Apprenticeship Ranking as Employer Partnerships and Campus Investment Drive Growth

East Durham College has been recognised as one of the country’s leading apprenticeship providers after achieving a 75% apprenticeship achievement rate, significantly above the national average of 65.7% placing the college among the top 10 college providers nationally for apprenticeship achievement.

The latest Department for Education National Achievement Rate Tables also come as East Durham College continues to expand its apprenticeship offer, becoming the fastest-growing college provider of apprentices in the North East based on apprenticeship starts between August 2025 and January 2026 compared with the same period in the previous year.

The achievement reflects the college’s commitment to delivering high-quality training that equips apprentices with the skills, experience and confidence needed to succeed, while helping employers develop the workforce they need for the future.

Scott Bullock, Principal and CEO of East Durham College, said:

“These results are a fantastic endorsement of the hard work and dedication shown by our apprentices, staff and employer partners. To be recognised among the top-performing colleges nationally while also being the fastest-growing college provider of apprentices in the North East demonstrates the strength of our apprenticeship provision and the impact it is having across the region.”

The college works with employers across a wide range of sectors, creating opportunities for learners to gain valuable workplace experience while earning and developing industry-recognised skills.

One example is the college’s Developing Futures partnership with Robertson Homes, which provides students with access to industry masterclasses, mentoring and work experience opportunities across the construction sector. The initiative has already helped learners progress into apprenticeships in areas including brickwork, joinery, electrical installation, painting and decorating, supported by a network of employer partners and supply chain businesses.

The college is also committed to widening participation in apprenticeships and supporting learners into sectors where they have traditionally been underrepresented, including creating opportunities for women pursuing careers in skilled trades such as painting and decorating.

The impact of the Developing Futures Programme can be seen through learners like Heleana, the first Painting and Decorating apprentice recruited through the programme with Paul Bertram Painting & Decorating. Through the programme, she accessed a supported route into industry-led learning, gained valuable hands-on experience, and secured a pathway into a skilled profession.

Reflecting on her journey, Heleana said: “The Developing Futures Programme gave me the opportunity to start a career in painting and decorating with the support and experience I needed to build my confidence. It’s opened the door to a future I’m excited about.” Her success demonstrates how the programme is helping talented individuals access sustainable employment while meeting the skills needs of local employers.

The success comes as East Durham College continues to invest in the future of technical and vocational education through significant developments at its Houghall Campus.

Houghall Campus has already benefited from a previous multi-million-pound investment, completed in 2016 and officially opened in 2017, which delivered industry-standard facilities including specialist animal care centres, agricultural training facilities, STEM laboratories, veterinary nursing facilities, IT suites and one of the region’s leading equine centres. Building on this investment, East Durham College is now transforming Houghall Campus for the future of green and rural skills through a major redevelopment programme, due for completion in April 2027.

The project will create modern, industry-standard learning environments for agriculture, animal management and science, floristry, and environmental management, alongside enhanced agricultural training resources and a new teaching and learning facility.

Designed to reflect the evolving needs of employers and the region’s growing green economy, the redevelopment will strengthen skills, sustainability and opportunity across the North East by supporting training in sustainability, agri-tech and environmental skills that will equip the future workforce.

Scott added:

“Apprenticeships are one of the most effective routes into skilled employment, allowing people to earn while they learn while gaining invaluable workplace experience.

By working closely with employers and continuing to invest in facilities such as those at Houghall Campus, we are ensuring our learners have access to the skills, opportunities and environments they need to thrive.”

East Durham College offers apprenticeships across a broad range of sectors, supporting learners at every stage of their career journey while helping employers develop and retain skilled talent.