The Broken Bridge Between Education and Work

We have reached a stark milestone: over one million young people in the UK are Not in Education, Employment or Training (NEET). If they formed a city, it would be the third largest in the country. This is not a temporary spike or a by-product of economic turbulence; it is a structural weakness that has persisted for decades and is deepening. The more worrying signal is not just the scale, but the nature of disengagement. For too many young people, the bridge between education and work is no longer there.

A system that no longer transitions

The UK has long relied on a relatively linear model: education leads to training, which leads to employment. That model no longer holds for an increasing proportion of young people. NEET levels have rarely dropped below 10% in the past 25 years, suggesting this is not a cyclical issue that will correct itself with economic growth. Instead, it points to a system that is struggling to support increasingly complex and fragmented transitions.

Young people’s lives are not linear. Yet our structures remain rigid, often expecting clear progression from one stage to the next. When that progression breaks down, re-entry is difficult. The result is a cohort of young people who not only pause their journey but fall out of it altogether. We should be clear: this is not about individual failure. It is about system design.

The growing experience gap

Perhaps the most concerning shift is the rise in young people who have never had a job. Alan Milburn’s recent report discovered six in ten NEETs today have no work experience, a significant increase over the past two decades. This is more than a statistic; it signals a fundamental disconnect between young people and the labour market.

Work experience has always been a critical step in building confidence, employability and networks. Without it, the challenge of entering the workforce becomes exponentially harder. Employers expect readiness, but for many young people there has been no opportunity to develop it. This creates a self-reinforcing cycle: a lack of experience leads to a lack of employment, which in turn limits the chance to gain experience.

If we are serious about reversing this trend, we need to create more opportunities for young people to engage with work in meaningful, supported ways. This is where new approaches are beginning to emerge, including efforts to test and scale more flexible, work-connected models of learning that reflect how young people engage today.

One label, many realities

One of the most persistent challenges in addressing NEETs is the tendency to treat them as a single, uniform group. In reality, this label captures a wide range of circumstances and barriers. Some young people face structural disadvantage, others contend with mental health challenges, caring responsibilities, or negative experiences of education. Each pathway into disengagement is different, and so too must be the pathways out.

A one-size-fits-all approach inevitably falls short. Standardised programmes, however well-intentioned, risk missing those who are furthest from the system. What is needed is a more nuanced understanding of need, informed by better data, local insight and a willingness to design provision around individuals rather than institutions.

There is an increasing recognition across the sector that more space is needed to test targeted, locally informed solutions, whether through community-based provision, alternative delivery models or new ways of combining education and employment. Initiatives such as the NOCN Group Foundation are part of this wider shift, enabling small-scale innovation to explore what works for those young people who are least well served by traditional pathways.

Designing a different future

The scale of the NEET challenge demands more than incremental change. We need to move beyond managing numbers and towards redesigning transitions. That means recognising the diversity within the NEET population, addressing the growing gap in work experience and, fundamentally, reshaping a system that was not built for today’s realities.

If we are serious about building a resilient, inclusive workforce, we cannot afford to leave this cohort on the margins. The opportunity is clear: to create pathways that are more flexible, more connected to work and more responsive to individual need. The question is whether we are willing to rethink the system to make that happen.

By Simon Renny, Director of Strategy and Research, NOCN Group