GXO launches academy with Barnsley College

Barnsley College and GXO have officially launched an academy strengthening the partnership between the two organisations and giving GXO apprentices a base at the College’s Old Mill Lane campus.

GXO provides students with a 12-month apprenticeship scheme where they can learn about warehousing and logistics and explore different areas of the business that support its smooth running, such as HR admin, finance and facilities. Barnsley College supports with the academic training of the apprentices.

GXO is the second-largest logistics company in the country with over 15,000 members of staff. GXO works with companies including ASOS, ASDA, Carlsberg and Weetabix and has more than 140 sites in the UK.

Helen Wetherston, Barnsley College’s Director of Business Development, said:

“We have worked with GXO for many years, so we are delighted to be strengthening our partnership with them by launching this Academy. It will offer GXO apprentices a dedicated space within the College to help them with their academic work. We are looking forward to continuing transforming the lives of those apprentices and helping them to progress to where they want to be.”

Nicola Barlow, Level 2 Warehouse Operative, said:

“It has been quite inspiring, when I first started, I didn’t know much about the company or what it could offer. After finding out that I could further my career and climb the career ladder at GXO, everything became much more positive. You feel so valued and appreciated, being a part of the apprenticeship scheme is like a family, it’s lovely.”

Sarah Ottewell, Apprentice Manager, added:

“I joined the team in 2017, and since then we have had 407 apprentices with 98% of them graduating and receiving distinctions. It’s not just a credit to us, it’s to Barnsley College and their assessors for the work that they have put into each student.”

Ken Perritt, Account Director of GXO, said:

“We are proud to build on our longstanding partnership with Barnsley College, and this facility is a testament to our commitment to support education and career opportunities for all.”

Barnsley College has a dedicated Business Development team which aims to help businesses identify and develop the best people, at the right level, with the right experience for their organisation. The College has a range of apprenticeships and professional training solutions that can be tailored to your exact requirements and will support your organisation to be productive and profitable.

To find out more about the great opportunities available within our Business Development Team, contact by calling 01226 216 166, emailing [email protected], or visiting Business Services | Barnsley College

