Leading training provider launches science degree apprenticeships to plug skills gaps

Tiro, a leading training provider for science and technology apprenticeships, has today launched new degree apprenticeships to address chronic science and tech skills shortages across the UK.

Tiro’s new programmes, starting in May 2023, will be delivered in partnership with Middlesex University. Level 6 programmes on offer will lead to one of three awards: Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Applied Bioscience, BSc in Applied Chemical Science or BSc in Applied Materials Science.

Demand for science and tech skills in the UK is continuing to grow at pace. Data shows that by 2030, the Life Sciences sector has the potential to create around 133,000 new jobs, and these new degree apprenticeships will allow employers the opportunity to upskill and retain driven professionals.

The new degree apprenticeships will build on existing Level 3 and 4 programmes that regularly place candidates in roles with major companies like GSK plc and Balfour Beatty.

“Our new degree apprenticeships are designed to combine applied practice in future-proofed science roles, with a solid foundation of knowledge that you can build a careeron. Our programmes serve as an alternative to graduate schemes for top future talent who want to earn while they learn.” said Charlotte Blant, Founder and CEO at Tiro.

“First-hand learning in labs and science sector workplaces is the best way to gain new skills, make new connections and begin a rewarding career. And for employers, it can play a useful role in boosting retention, offering opportunity for progression and for staff to get a sense of whether a new role is right for them. This means it is a great way to get new blood into companies and solve persistent skills gaps.”, Blant added.

Training will be offered for roles related to the chemical industry, environmental sciences and biosciences, with Laboratory Scientist and Material Science Technologist apprenticeships initially on offer. These open up a range of potential occupations and sectors including pharmaceuticals, health, food, construction and conservation.

Employers with a wage bill of over £3m can use funds from their apprenticeship levy accounts to pay for this training. Meanwhile, those under £3m only have to pay 5% of apprenticeship training costs, with the rest covered by the government. This presents an affordable way for businesses to train and develop their workforce, while also retaining and attracting candidates who are eager to learn and grow.

Lisa Massey, Human Resources Director at SOCOTEC, said:

“We’re delighted to have worked with Tiro in the development of their degree apprenticeships. There is an urgent need to support the development of laboratory skills and leadership across SOCOTEC. Degree apprenticeships are vital in helping the business to attract new talent and shape and grow our future workforce. It’s important that we provide options for ‘in work development & education’ and the degree apprenticeship is an important step.”

For more information on Tiro’s new degree apprenticeships and the application process, please visit tiro.co.uk/apprentices/tiros-degree-apprenticeships

