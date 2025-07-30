Real-World Learning. Real-World Results

Students at Waltham Forest College are stepping confidently into their futures, supported by an ambitious programme of industry/work placements and employer engagement that is actively shaping the workforce of tomorrow.

Study Programme students engages in industry placements or work experience directly aligned with their course, reflecting the College’s unwavering commitment to learning beyond the classroom. From immersive insight days to guest speakers and live employer briefs, learners gain invaluable real-world exposure that opens doors and broadens horizons.

Automotive Engineering student Tilly is just one of many success stories. After excelling during her placement, she secured a highly competitive apprenticeship with Mercedes Benz.

Tilly said;

“I’m so proud of my journey at Waltham Forest College, it’s played a massive role in getting me to where I am today. I’ve now secured an apprenticeship with Mercedes Benz, something I’m extremely proud of. The College gave me the skills, confidence and support to make this possible, and I’ll always be grateful for that.”

Tilly joins fellow students Jake and Jade, who progressed to apprenticeships with Audi and Volvo Trucks, demonstrating the powerful link between industry placements and career progression.

But the benefits go well beyond employment outcomes. Industry placements empower students to build confidence, discover new career pathways, and develop the practical, professional skills employers need, often sparking unexpected passions and helping shape long-term ambitions.

Engineering student Hayley-Shai, who completed her placement with Kier Group, one of the UK’s leading construction firms, said:

“It was a wonderful experience. We worked on a live project, doing site inspections and calculations. It gave me a real feel for what it’s like to work in engineering and helped me explore roles I didn’t even know existed.”

Waltham Forest College now partners with over 500 employers, from national industry leaders to local SMEs. These partnerships embed industry throughout every study programme, offering students access to mentoring, site visits, employer-led masterclasses, and live briefs designed to ignite ambition and prepare them for the world of work.

Students in T Level Production, Design and Development created a recruitment video for Barts Health NHS Trust, gaining experience in directing, sound design and editing in the College’s state-of-the-art Digital Media and Health & Assisted Living Suites.

A recent collaboration with Apple gave students exclusive behind-the-scenes access to their workspace, where they connected with Apple professionals, explored career journeys, and received personalised mentoring to help them shape their own.

These experiences reinforce the College’s ‘Outstanding’ Ofsted rating, with inspectors highlighting its strong contribution to regional skills development. With a curriculum that aligns education directly with employment, Waltham Forest College ensures students are equipped to progress to university, apprenticeships, or employment with confidence and clarity.

As applications for September 2025 open, Waltham Forest College invites prospective students to join a forward-thinking community, where ambition meets opportunity, and futures are built on real-world experience.