Recruitment Crisis in the Early Years Sector – Apprenticeships are the Answer

A recent early years business survey conducted by Parenta revealed that 75% of nursery managers struggle to recruit high-quality and well-qualified staff. This data reaffirms the critical issue of staff recruitment and retention in the childcare sector, prompting a deeper examination of the factors influencing this struggle.

The demanding nature of childcare roles, coupled with the increasingly competitive job market and insufficient funding for businesses, has created a complex landscape for childcare providers who need to recruit.

Dr Allan Presland, CEO of Parenta Training, the UK’s largest childcare training provider commented;

“The recent launch of the DfE’s recruitment campaign of an incentive bonus of £1000, may well tempt people into the sector. However, in April, there will be new demand for extra staff to cope with the additional 15 and 30-hour funded childcare places and some of these people may not be qualified. The solution lies in employers taking on more apprentices and training them into early years practitioners.

“At Parenta Training, our reputation is built on the delivery of quality apprenticeship training programs spanning from Level 2 to Level 5. We are committed to training the anticipated surge of childcare workers, whether they are unemployed, looking to change career or already employed in a setting and looking to progress their career. In addition, the funding rule which allows Level 2 childcare apprentices, who are working towards a Level 3 qualification, to be included in staff-to-child ratios (if their manager considers them competent) should help.

“We are proactively growing our team of tutors and training delivery personnel, offering crucial support to educational settings. This dedication to addressing the ongoing recruitment crisis, coupled with an impressive End Point Assessment Pass Rate of 90%, ensures that our apprentices are equipped with the essential skills to transition into fully qualified educators. Reflecting on my own journey as an apprentice, I cannot stress enough the impact that training apprentices will have on this crisis.”

Published in