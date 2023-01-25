Research Reveals The Most Popular Online Courses Around The World 

According to research by CV Library, they found three in four employees have considered resigning from their current jobs and jumping into a new one. With the majority of the 2,000 people surveyed saying their reasons for leaving were to get better pay and to improve their skills.

Many people are likely to be on the lookout for a fresh start in a new career. In fact, the site GoRemotely recently found 30% of people change their jobs every year.

There has been a record number of people who have enrolled into university in 2022/23, Gov.uk recorded 425,830 of students had enrolled on a university course in the UK.

With people of all ages enrolling into a university course to get into their chosen careers in the UK, it poses the question of how popular are certain courses outside of the UK as well?

The International Career Institute (ICI), an independent and private provider of online education, has researched into the most popular careers around the world based on their most in demand courses.

Their educational courses have students enrolling on to them from around the world, a total of 3024 from a total of 131 countries.

Their records show that most of the students chose to get a diploma, which was roughly 48% of students.

Which courses did they find to be the most popular?

Thinking about a career change? Then maybe one of these top 5 courses could lead you into your dream career…

Counselling and psychology

This course is the most popular for those who are good at listening and want to try and make a difference to people’s lives. With 235 students enrolled from around the world, shows that counselling is a popular career to get into around the world. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that those looking into becoming psychologists will see a 6% growth from 2021 to 2031 in employment in this field. They found the top five countries which had the most bookings for this course was; 1. United Kingdom with 102 students, 2. Ireland with 16 students, 3. Canada with 14 students, 4. Australia with 13 students and 5. United states with 11 students.

Hairdressing

The second popular career path many are going into is the beauty industry, most specifically hairdressing. During the pandemic the whole world was on standstill where none of us were able to get a decent haircut for almost a year. Since then the demand for beauty treatments and hairdressers has grown, PolicyBee found there was a 432% increase in bookings for hair and beauty treatments from the end of lockdown in April 2021. So, it’s no surprise that 226 students from across the globe are going down this career path. They found the top five countries which had the most bookings for this course was; 1. United States with 86 students, 2. United Kingdom with 49 students, 3. Australia with 32 students, 4. Canada with 22 students and 5. Ireland with 15 students.

Nursing and Patient Care Assisting

The course in third place is nursing, this is a popular career around the world for anyone who wants to go into the healthcare industry, as ICI had 224 students enrolled. The World Health Organisation reported that nurses and midwives currently represent 50% of a global shortage of healthcare workers, so the more people that practise to become a nurse, will help towards improving healthcare standards around the world. They found the top five countries which had the most bookings for this course was; 1. United Kingdom with 70 students, 2. New Zealand with 31 students, 3. Australia with 25 students, 4. South Africa with 15 students and 5. Ireland with nine students.

Import / Export (International Trade)

In fourth place is the course that will have you become an expert in international trade in no time. With 134 students enrolled into the course in 2022, it’s leading students from around the world with skills in sourcing buyers and sellers and importing and exporting goods from around the world. They found the top five countries which had the most bookings for this course was; 1. United States with 45 students, 2. Australia with 27 students, 3. Ireland and New Zealand with 11 students each, 4. United Kingdom with 10 students and 5. Canada with nine students. It’s definitely an exciting career for those who want to travel a lot and help towards boosting economic growth for different companies.

Real Estate

Taking fifth place is a course in real estate, for those with a growing passion for property this career is increasing in popularity around the world. If you want a career in becoming an estate agent then it’s already a popular career to get stuck into in 2023. 130 students have enrolled onto this course as it promises a rewarding career to help people find their dream homes. A career in real estate is a strong industry, according to Savills, Japan, the UK, India, Germany and France are just some of the countries in the top 10 of the global real estate asset total which is 28%. They found the top five countries which had the most bookings for this course was; 1. United Kingdom with 40 students, 2. Ireland with 15 students, 3. United States with seven students, 4. Canada with three students and 5. New Zealand with two students. Who knows, you could be the next star in Netflix’s Selling Sunset!

