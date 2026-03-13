Retrofitting the nation: Why skills will decide the UK’s net zero success

Across the UK, the conversation about net zero often focuses on the homes we have yet to build. But the real challenge, and the real opportunity, lies in the homes that already exist.

Around 80% of the buildings that will be standing in 2050 have already been built. If we are serious about reducing carbon emissions, improving energy affordability, and tackling fuel poverty, retrofitting can no longer be a niche specialism. It is central to the future of construction.

For the construction and built environment sectors, the massive retrofit challenge represents a structural shift in how we think about skills. Historically, training pathways have focused heavily on new-build construction, bricks, mortar, and delivery at pace. Retrofitting requires something different. We need to understand how each building was made, how people use it, and how energy moves through it. It’s not simply about adding some insulation.

The UK’s housing stock is uniquely complex. From post‑war estates to Victorian terraces and solid‑wall properties, we are working with buildings that were never designed for modern energy efficiency measures. Without appropriate knowledge, well‑intended improvements can cause unintended harm, moisture build‑up, poor indoor air quality, mould, and damage to traditional materials. We have already seen examples where interventions designed to save energy have instead created long‑term building defects and health concerns.

This is why competence matters. The shift towards PAS 2035 (the British standard the energy-efficient retrofit of existing UK homes) and a fabric‑first, risk‑managed approach is transforming expectations across the industry. Retrofit now requires coordinated roles up and down the pay scale, with assessors, advisors, coordinators and installers all working together in a cohesive team.

But the sector doesn’t just need more workers. It needs confident, qualified practitioners who understand buildings as systems and who can make informed decisions. All of this will take time, so building a skilled network of career retrofit professionals who can deliver impactful, long-term results will be key.

Qualifications are akin to infrastructure. They underpin trust for employers, provide clarity for learners and create consistent standards across a rapidly developing market. As the retrofit market grows, employers need assurance that individuals entering these roles understand compliance, performance and resident impact, not just installation techniques.

And those qualifications must reflect real, hands-on working conditions. Retrofit competence cannot be wholly theoretical. Learners must live and breathe these buildings. The best retrofit practitioners will be those who can balance energy performance with building health and resident wellbeing.

And with a widely recognised shortage of retrofit‑competent professionals across the UK, this move is timely as we race against the clock to meet ambitious net zero targets. Local authorities, social housing providers and contractors increasingly report that projects are delayed not by funding or intent, but by the availability of qualified people able to survey properties, design improvement plans and manage risk. The sector is still heavily reliant on a relatively small pool of specialists, with many of those seeking to participate being blocked by a lack clear pathways into this exciting strand of work.

We’re also not robbing Peter to pay Paul. Our ageing population and demand for newbuild homes means new construction work will need to carry on, and be staffed accordingly. Retrofit presents an opportunity to broaden participation into non-traditional construction careers, including from those who had previously thought the sector wasn’t for them.

For training providers and employers, the message is clear: retrofit is not a temporary policy trend. It is a decades‑long programme of national infrastructure improvement happening inside people’s homes. Success will depend less on technology and more on competence.

The construction sector has always adapted but retrofit asks us to evolve. We are moving from building quickly to improving carefully.

Retrofit is not only about energy efficiency. It is about healthier homes, lower bills and a more resilient housing stock, and the skills we develop now will determine how successfully we deliver it.

By Tracey Patmore is Head of Product at NOCN Group