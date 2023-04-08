Returnerships and Funding rules: FE Soundbite 689

Welcome to Soundbite Edition 689! Returnerships and Funding Rules.

Returnerships and Funding Rules

Two stand out articles for me this week were Nichola Hay’s article on ‘Returnerships’: A new diversification tool for the economy and Simon Ashworth’s article Last week’s funding rules announcement shows collaboration is starting to pay off.

Sir Robert Buckland to lead new Autism Employment Review

This sounds like an incredibly important review to me: New review to boost employment prospects of autistic people. This has a focus on supporting employers to recruit and retain autistic people and reap benefits of a neurodiverse workforce.

