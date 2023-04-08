Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment

Returnerships and Funding rules: FE Soundbite 689

Gavin O April 8, 2023
0 Comments
Easter FE News Soundbite

Welcome to Soundbite Edition 689! Returnerships and Funding Rules.

This is the weekly e-newsletter and e-journal brought to you by FE News: ISSN 2732-4095. We know life is busy, so here is a snapshot of the latest announcements and epic thought leadership articles from sector influencers and cool thinkers across FE and Skills this week on FE News.

First up… Happy Easter! I hope you have an great time off and have a proper chill out

Returnerships and Funding Rules

Two stand out articles for me this week were Nichola Hay’s article on ‘Returnerships’: A new diversification tool for the economy and Simon Ashworth’s article Last week’s funding rules announcement shows collaboration is starting to pay off.

Sir Robert Buckland to lead new Autism Employment Review

This sounds like an incredibly important review to me: New review to boost employment prospects of autistic people. This has a focus on supporting employers to recruit and retain autistic people and reap benefits of a neurodiverse workforce.

Anyway, Happy Easter. We have some new announcements to share next week, maybe the week after (exciting)… but for now… please have a great break and a wonderful Easter.

I hope you enjoy FE Soundbite this week!

Gavin, CEO and Founder, FE News and FE Careers

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Soundbite, Education, Skills and apprenticeships
Published in: Soundbite, Education, Skills and apprenticeships
Gavin O

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior
Contains abusive or derogatory content

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .