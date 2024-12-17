Rise in welding apprentices at top college could help meet demand as star learners win skills medals

COLEG CAMBRIA is at the forefront of a nationwide campaign to meet a surge in demand for tens of thousands of new welders.

With an ageing workforce of welders in the UK – an estimated 50% of which are set to retire in the next three years – the sector will need more than 35,000 skilled workers, according to reports.

Tony Commins, a Fabrication and Welding lecturer at Cambria Deeside, said there has been an increase in students on the course this academic year.

However, many more learners need to pursue welding as a career if the skills gap is to close.

“More people have joined us but nationally there has been a decline in the amount of young people going into engineering, especially welding,” said Tony.

“There is a lot of demand – especially overseas – and so many opportunities in what is a highly skilled profession.

“Welders are highly sought-after all over the world, notably in the US and Australia, as well as the UK, so it’s an avenue they should think about.”

He added: “Given the move towards robotics, machine programming and operating is another area where there will be significant growth in the years ahead.

“For us it’s about showing learners welding is a trade where there is diversity, with different roles and options to consider.”

As well as a boom in numbers, the college has three students in the top 20 welding and construction metalwork apprentices in the UK.

Jimmy Smith, Zac Winn and Mark Wright participated in the recent WorldSkills UK national finals in November, with all three winning medals – Zac brought home the gold.

“All three are incredibly talented, and to reach the finals given the institutions, manufacturing companies and training academies we were up against was an amazing feat,” said Tony.

“They competed versus the very best, and did so well – they deserved to be there and winning those medals will have a positive impact on their future careers.”

Cutting-edge technology including plasma cutters, press breaks and specialist welding sets have also attracted learners, and forged partnerships with some of the leading names in engineering in north east Wales and beyond.