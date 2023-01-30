Rural skills duo’s delight at being shortlisted for National ALBAS Awards

@BordersCollege students Felix Meister and Jack Forsyth are celebrating after being selected as a finalist for the ALBAS, Lantra Scotland’s much-anticipated Awards for Land-based and Aquaculture Skills.

Staff from Borders College recently submitted nominations and were delighted to learn that both had been shortlisted for the finals.

They will be hoping to emulate the success of past Borders College students, who have triumphed at the awards, including last year’s winner Alicja Blaszczyk, who won in three separate categories.

Felix Meister of Edinburgh, who studied HNC Gamekeeping, recently completed his studies and now works with the Game and Wildlife Conservation Trust as a Field Research Assistant.

Commenting on his time at college and being selected as a finalist, Felix’s Lecturer Garry Dickson said:

“I’m delighted that Felix has been selected by the judges as a finalist. His work ethic and attention to detail on written projects was exemplary and he has made huge progress in fully understanding the importance of game management as an asset to our working countryside.

“Felix has strong communication skills and has made excellent contacts within the industry. He recently completed his Deer Management Level 1, achieving 100% on all stages of the assessments. I wish him all the best for the upcoming ALBAS.”

Jack Forsyth of East Linton is currently studying SVQ Agriculture and has decided to progress his studies by moving onto the Level 6 Modern Apprenticeship course.

Jack’s Lecturer Gillian McFadyen has mentored him through his Agriculture journey and isn’t surprised that he’s been selected as a finalist. Gillian said:

“Jack has a great attitude to work, trying anything and learning quickly, and it has been worth the effort to give him the opportunity to explore his potential. He has integrated well with his colleagues in his employment settings with some excellent feedback from his employers.

“His hard work, growth and dedication are the reasons his name was put forward, and he thoroughly merits his place at the finals of the ALBAS.”

The ALBAS recognise the achievements of individuals, employer partnerships and training providers in land-based and aquaculture, as well as raising the profile of training and employment opportunities and highlighting the benefits to employers of a well-trained and highly skilled workforce.

The ceremony will take place on Thursday 9th March 2023 at the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel Dunblane Hydro, where the winners will be announced.

The College would like to wish Felix and Jack all the very best at the finals.

Published in