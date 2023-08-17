Science and Arts Top Bradford College Results Day

Bradford College is celebrating Level 3 achievement as students across the country collect their exam results.

Today (17th August), a phenomenal 1,450 students gained a Level 3 qualification with Bradford College, including A Levels and BTECs. In total, 36 Level 3 courses achieved a 100% pass rate.



Science provision came out on top with a 100% pass and achievement rate for the BTEC National Extended Diploma in Applied Science. Of these 40 students, 27% received triple distinction, which is equivalent to three A*s.



The Bradford School of Art also achieved a 100% pass rate for all Level 3 learners, including Creative Art & Design, Performing Arts, and Media & Communications.



A Level Sociology and Access to HE Sociology also achieved 100% pass rate along with Hospitality & Catering. Public Services, Business Management, and Child Development & Wellbeing also had Level 3 courses with 100% pass rates.

The Health & Social Care BTEC Extended Diploma received 14% above the national pass rate, and the Hairdressing BTEC Diploma and Public Services BTEC Certificate achieved 10% higher than the national benchmark. Another ten Level 3 courses at Bradford College received above 90% pass rate, all above national averages.



Sarah Applewhite, Vice Principal Quality, Teaching & Learning said:

“Congratulations to all our exceptional students who received their Level 3 results today, some of whom are the first in their family to go on to university. We are so proud of all of them and wish them every success in the future.

“We’re delighted at the extremely high pass rates across our broad curriculum. We look forward to welcoming our next Level 3 cohort in September, with a record increase in application this year and a new wave of T-Levels starting for the first time at Bradford College.”

The College is now supporting more than 500 of its own learners progressing to higher education courses across the country, including to Bradford College degrees and higher-level courses. Confirmed university destinations include Bristol University, the University of Leeds, and the University of York.

Access to HE Health & Social Care student Zeshan Najeeb achieved a triple distinction grade and has been accepted onto the Adult and Mental Health Master’s degree (MNurse) at The University of Bradford.



Also celebrating were A Level students Leah Dalby who has been accepted at The University of York to study Biology, Millie Taylor to the University of Bradford to study Psychology and Counselling, Caitlin Cundall to a nursing place at Calderdale & Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust, and Zainab Butt who is continuing studies at Bradford College.



The College is now open to students seeking advice and guidance regarding their results and next steps for September. Many different training options and pathways lead to the same endpoint of employment, higher-level apprenticeships, or degree-level qualifications.

Clearing 2023

Students re-evaluating exam results, returning to education, or working towards a career change, can still apply to study at Bradford College.



Clearing is a great way to secure a place on a degree, higher apprenticeship, or professional Higher Technical Qualification (HTQ)starting in September 2023. Clearing is available for students without a university offer, who have not met the conditions of an offer, or who have declined a first offer due to better-than-expected results.

The Bradford College guidance team is available to assist with queries about HNC, HND, foundation degree, honours and postgraduate degrees, and all other Level 4+ pathways. Subjects cover the arts, construction, engineering, digital, education, teaching, health sciences, professional services, and social care.

Students receiving their results today can visit the Bradford College Clearing webpage for more details about how to apply.

N.B. Clearing is run by UCAS and you can apply for any Bradford College full-time courses as long as you don’t already hold an offer from another university or college. Information on the clearing process can be found on the UCAS website.

