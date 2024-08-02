SCL Professional and GAIL’s Bakery Celebrate Successful First Year with Launch of New Level 5 Coaching Programme

SCL Professional(@SCLpro), a leading apprenticeship provider, and GAIL’s Bakery are excited to announce the launch of a new high impact Level 5 Coaching Programme.

This advanced programme is designed to further enhance leadership capabilities, focusing on strategic coaching techniques and sophisticated management practices to drive organisational success.

This new initiative comes after a successful year of collaboration which began in September 2023, working together to design and deliver a transformative leadership programme aligned with GAIL’s development strategy. With a focus on developing and growing their talent and business goal of growth.

Martin Knight, New Business and Innovation Director, SCL, said

“We are so proud of our partnership with GAIL’s Bakery. It is a huge honour to support GAIL’s to practice ‘the art of the possible’ in order to create high impact management development programmes. Together, we have created and introduced programmes that are developing high performing managers into future senior leaders with a grasp of the bigger picture and business strategy, giving them the skills and know how to be brilliant!”

GAIL’s has over 130 bakeries across London, Oxford, Brighton and now Manchester with plans to expand even further afield in the future. As well as their high quality and delicious bakes, GAIL’s is well known for their community involvement, with each GAIL’s Bakery becoming a hub of the local community it serves.

SCL Professional support the GAIL’s Bakery philosophy to make good food that people love, and create bakeries that people want to keep coming back to. They understand that this starts with providing high-quality, advanced training that empowers individuals to lead with confidence and innovation.

Executive Director of SCL, Fiona Hawkesley said

“People are crucial to the overall mission at Gail’s Bakery; they recognise the critical part that their managers play in employee engagement and the overall people experience. The coaching programme helps support professional and personal learning, including providing managers with the knowledge and skills to develop others to ‘Rise with Gail’s.’

This partnership has had positive impact with 17 apprentices who are developing towards leadership roles in the future.

Sarah Maclot, Group Learning & Development Director at GAIL’s, said:

“We are excited to partner with SCL whose dedication to a people centric approach and growth mindset aligns perfectly with our core values. Our collaboration will foster an environment of continuous learning and development – fuelling talent, future succession and growth for our business.”

SCL Professional is on a mission to deliver real programmes for real people, providing staff with the skills they need for the future. This commitment to practical, impactful training is at the heart of their partnership with Bread Holdings. By continuing to strengthen this collaboration, SCL Professional aims to empower more individuals and drive sustained success for both organisations.