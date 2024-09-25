SCL Professional and The Bread Factory Celebrate Successful First Year with Launch of New Level 5 Coaching Programme

SCL Professional, a leading apprenticeship provider, and The Bread Factory are excited to announce the launch of a new high impact Level 5 Coaching Programme.

This advanced programme is designed to further enhance leadership capabilities, focusing on strategic coaching techniques and sophisticated management practices to drive organisational success.

This new initiative comes after a successful year of collaboration which began in September 2023, working together to design and deliver a transformative leadership programme aligned with The Bread Factory’s development strategy. With a focus on developing and growing their talent and business goal of growth.

Executive Director of SCL, Fiona Hawkesley said “People are crucial to the overall mission at The Bread Factory, they recognise the critical part that their managers play in employee engagement and the overall people experience. The coaching programme helps support professional and personal learning, including providing managers with the knowledge and skills to develop others to “craft their careers” with The Bread Factory.

As well as their high quality and delicious bakes, The Bread Factory is well known for their community involvement, working alongside charitable, local organisations such as Unitas in Edgware and supporting Barnet Council initiatives. The Bread Factory has also come a long way since 1993, baking plenty of new breads and sourdoughs as well as viennoiserie and cakes and delivering to the best chefs and retailers across the UK. Their ethos, suppliers, skill and decades-old sourdough starter cultures haven’t changed.

SCL Professional support The Bread Factory’s philosophy to make good food that people love. They understand that this starts with providing high-quality, advanced training that empowers individuals to lead with confidence and innovation.

This partnership has had positive impact at The Bread Factory, who are currently developing towards leadership roles in the future.

Sarah Maclot, Group Learning & Development Director at Bread Holdings, said:

“We are delighted to be working with SCL to deliver two apprenticeship programmes at The Bread Factory, that will support us to continuously invest in our people and grow and retain our talent. Aligning our values and delivering quality to fuel our growth will be greatly beneficial to our partnership now and in the future”

SCL Professional is on a mission to deliver real programmes for real people, providing staff with the skills they need for the future. This commitment to practical, impactful training is at the heart of their partnership with Bread Holdings. By continuing to strengthen this collaboration, SCL Professional aims to empower more individuals and drive sustained success for both organisations.