SELECT encourages more women to follow in the footsteps of Scottish skills champion Ellis and choosethe electrotechnical industry as a rewarding career

Ahead of International Women’s Day, trade association says steady upturn in female recruits reflects its own experience of women rising through the sector

As International Women’s Day (March 8) approaches, Scotland’s largest construction trade association has encouraged more young women to follow in the footsteps of the country’s latest superstar sparky and choose the electrotechnical industry as a lucrative career path.

Campaigning trade body SELECT says females looking to break into the sector should be inspired by the achievements of Ellis Stevenson, who was crowned the UK’s first-ever female SkillELECTRIC champion in December.

The association also welcomed industry figures that show that the number of young women choosing to train as an electrician north of the order has doubled over the past decade.

And despite female apprentices still only accounting for around 2% of learners, SELECT said this steady rise mirrored its own ranks, with three out of five senior management roles at the association now held by women.

Sharon Miller, Managing Director Designate at SELECT, said:

“As we celebrate Scottish Apprenticeship Week (March 2-6) and look forward to International Women’s Day, it is fitting that we salute the steady rise in young women like Ellis seeking success in our sector.

“Many women who have completed the Modern Apprenticeship in Electrical Installation have gone on to build rewarding careers across the industry, not only as working electricians but in roles such as managers, business owners and academia.

“Attracting and retaining more women to our sector is vital to addressing the current skills gap. The electrotechnical sector is a haven for those seeking a well paid, AI-proof role which also supports the drive to net zero. We are committed to fair work for all and we also applaud the many firms which continue to take positive steps towards inclusion.”

The association highlighted the recent success of 22-year-old Ellis, who is employed by SELECT member firm Campbell & McHardy Ltd in Elgin and lifted the SkillELECTRIC title after a gruelling three-day competition in December.

Catherine Gillon, Director of Employment Affairs at SELECT and Secretary of the Scottish Joint Industry Board (SJIB), said:

“Ellis is a shining example of a woman rising to the top in her chosen career path and success stories like hers prove just how far we have come as a nation when it comes to encouraging and nurturing young female talent.

“Although it may be seen as a difficult environment for a female employee, we find that employers are very open to taking on young women and supporting them through what can be an extremely demanding training schedule.”

Jenny Petrie, Director of Finance at SELECT and Association Secretary, added:

“The upward trend in young women choosing our sector as a preferred lifestyle option illustrates the growing recognition not only of the substantial rewards on offer but also of the social contribution electricians make as the country moves towards the electrification of society.

“Apprenticeships build businesses and create real returns for the economy and the industry continues to invest heavily in the talent of the future. We welcome enthusiastic and committed youngsters regardless of their gender and treat everyone equally, fairly and considerately.”

As well as the three female senior executives at SELECT, skills specialist Fiona Harper was appointed as the Chief Executive of the Scottish Electrical Charitable Training Trust (SECTT) in March 2024.

And Sharon added:

“Even though the numbers are still relatively low compared to male apprentices, it is heartening to see so many women coming to the fore in Scotland and making a positive impact in what has traditionally been seen as a male-dominated industry.

“Hopefully the welcome growth in female apprentices will continue for years to come and more young women will realise the potential of the electrotechnical sector as a truly rewarding career path.”