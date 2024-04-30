SERC Apprentices Screwfix Finalist

Two apprentices from South Eastern Regional College (SERC), in Northern Ireland, have reached the finals of the annual Screwfix Apprentice of the Year for 2024.

Jindara Scott, (22), from Lisburn, a Level 3 NI Electrical Installation (Lisburn Campus) Apprentice, employed by MCM Electrical (Mena Contracts), and Matthew Rutherford (19), from Bangor, a Level 2 NI in Carpentry & Joinery Apprentice (Newtownards Campus), employed by Laird Contracts, have been selected from over1,800 initial applications, and are just two of ten apprentice who have made the grade and are heading to the two-day event in London, early May.

Jindara is focused on becoming a professional electrician. She was shortlisted for demonstrating her passion, dedication, and ambition for her chosen trade, which shone through during the semi-finals.

She would like to encourage more people to get into the industry, and – having personally experienced a lack of encouragement at school – to consider an apprenticeship. She is keen to work with both students and teachers on highlighting the wide variety of career options the trade has to offer.

She said: “I can’t believe I have made it to this stage of Screwfix Trade Apprentice 2024! I’m so glad that my skills, dedication, and achievements have secured me a place in the national final.

“Even though I’m only in the first year of my apprenticeship, my sights are firmly set on having my own company with a reputation for high standards and fostering a culture of positivity and inclusion.”

Matthew says his biggest achievement to date is being part of a two-year, two-storey garage renovation project, which he was involved in from start to finish. In the future, Matthew would like to continue to hone his skills and potentially work for himself one day.

He said: “I’m very proud to be representing the hard work and dedication of all trade apprentices and I’m looking forward to showcasing my passion in front of the judges.

“I did A-levels at school, but the university route didn’t interest me – I always knew I wanted to go into the trade. I think more could be done to promote the industry to young people, and I would love the opportunity to change the perceptions people have about trade careers.”

Both Jindara and Matthew will go before a judging panel – which includes representatives from the Chartered Institute of Plumbing and Heating Engineering, the Federation of Master Builders, the National Inspection Council of Electrical Installation Contracting along with Screwfix Top Tradesperson 2023 winner, Astrid Arnold – on 1 and 2 May, in London for a chance to be named Screwfix Trade Apprentice 2024. The champion will receive a career boosting trade bundle of tools, tech and training worth £10,000.

We wish the very best of luck to Jindara and Matthew for the final.