SERC Team Tops in Royal Navy Cook and Serve Competition

A team of students from South Eastern Regional College (SERC) have scooped first place in the Royal Navy Submarine Flotilla’s Northern Ireland Shield Cook and Serve Competition, recently.

The all-female team of three – each completing courses at SERC’s Bangor Campus – put their skills to the test against five teams from schools and colleges across Northern Ireland and a Royal Navy Submarine Flotilla team. The competition, this year hosted by SERC, provides students and submarine chefs the opportunity to demonstrate proficiency in front of a panel of judges.

Lifting the winning shield for SERC, in the role of Chef, were Grace Dugan, 19, (Belfast), Higher Level Apprenticeship in Culinary Arts; Sarah Termonia, 29, (Antrim), Level 3 Diploma in Professional Chef; alongside, Lucie Ramm, 17, (Donaghadee) Level 3 Diploma in Hospitality with Events, who took on Front of House role.

The students were mentored by Lecturer in Hospitality Sheena Hunt, and Lecturer Chef, Brian Magill, in the challenge to produce a delicious, high-quality, three-course meal, with “front of house” students also being tested on their knowledge and technical serving skills. The teams were given a budget of £165 and worked under tight time constraints to come up with their creations.

The guest of honour for the event was the Lord Lieutenant for County Down, Gawn Rowan Hamilton, and was hosted by Brig Andy Muddiman ADC (Naval Regional Commander Scotland and Northern Ireland) and Commander Rob Milligan RN (Senior Naval Officer Northern Ireland). Commander Milligan said, “This is the second year of the competition, and it was great to see the local group of talented young hospitality students and Royal Navy Caterers showcase their talent in front of the judges and invited guests. The standard of service and quality of the food served by the young people was truly exceptional and is a credit to the local colleges.”

Some of the delicious dishes the inventive chefs created for the competition included: ravioli of crab and prawn, seared scallops, roast char sui crown of duck, and bitter chocolate and coffee tart.

Taking podium places with the winning SERC team, Southwest Regional College and the Royal Navy were placed second and third place respectively. The teams were presented with their gold, silver, and bronze place medals by Lady Mary Peters (RN Honorary Captain).

