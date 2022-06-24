Shopping Cart

From education to employment
Skills World Live Roadshow: Levelling-up through further education and skills in the West Midlands

SkillsWorldLive June 24, 2022
0 Comments
SkillsWorld LIVE Walsall College roadshow livestream
After a short break, the award winning Skills World Live Radio Show is back with its ‘on the road’ format of the podcast!

This week, we’re co-producing the show with Level 3 BTEC Media Production students at Walsall College in the West Midlands. Sponsored by Pearson.

Themed, ‘Levelling-up through further education and skills in the West Midlands’, the students ask all the hard hitting questions of our panel. These include:

  • Is levelling up just a slogan?
  • Is free speech compatible with keeping students safe?
  • Should the government be axing BTEC qualifications?
  • Will lifelong learning ever become reality?

Presenter, Tom Bewick, is joined by his super informed panel of guests:

  • Sharon Blyfield OBE, Head of Early Careers, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Limited
  • Fiona Aldridge, Head of Insight and Intelligence – Economic Delivery, Skills and Communities, West Midlands Combined Authority
  • James Norris, Assistant Principal, Walsall College
  • Melissa Tisdale, Advanced Practitioner at Walsall College and FE Lecturer of the Year Winner

The show was co-produced with the college’s in-house media company, Future Flames Productions. The college production team included:

Staff

Liam Owen 
Kaush Patel

Students 

Ellie Davies 
Danielle Hurley 
Lana Millard 
Rochelle Graham  
Hayden Rees  
Bradley Turner Peak 

Skills World Live and FE News would like to thank the governors, staff and students of Walsall College for allowing us to film the show on campus. We’d also like to thank all our panel guests and student questioners who took part in the debate.

Would you like Skills World Live to visit and record a show at your college? Please contact [email protected]

