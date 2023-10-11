Solent gives students an industry head-start

Solent University, Southampton has invested in a Virtual Production Stage (VPS), a new cutting-edge technology in film and television production, which is one of the first in the country to be made available for teaching.

Used in the filming of ‘The Batman’ and Disney’s ‘The Mandalorian’, hundreds of students across CGI, computer gaming, the digital arts, and film and television production, will benefit from the opportunity to develop professional skills using this new equipment.

Solent’s VPS is the only stage of its size and specification in the region, and one of only five in the country installed at a university.

Solent University’s Head of Film and Media, Darren Kerr, says:

“It’s our aim to give students the very best opportunities for future success, and the installation of this new facility is allowing us to do just that.

“Students on many different courses will have access to the stage, equipping them with industry-ready skills that will ensure positive career pathways for our graduates and providing them with the hands-on experience the film and media industries are calling for.

“Virtual Production Stages are undoubtedly a firm fixture in the future of film and TV, and our investment in this latest technology gives students sought-after experience that will mark them out among their peers.”

A Virtual Production Stage allows film actors to be filmed in front of an LED screen which displays a virtual film set or studio. Unlike a green screen, actors can see their backdrop and interact with it in real time, offering a quicker production schedule and more realistic finish.

Students across a variety of different disciplines will benefit from Solent’s new investment, made possible with a capital funding grant from the Office for Students, from screen acting and CGI, to computer games and film and television production.

Ken Pitts, Course Leader in CGI and VFX at Solent, says:

“As the only University in the region to boast this equipment, we’re offering new and existing students a unique opportunity to get ahead before they have even finished their studies.

“This latest innovation will be placed straight into the hands of our students, giving them a direct track to employment within the creative industries.”

To find out more about the courses Solent University offers, visit solent.ac.uk.

