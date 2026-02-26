Spotlight on the Unsung Heroes of Apprenticeships: First Sector Supplier Awards 2026

For the first time, the sector came together to celebrate the Sector Supplier Awards, recognising the people and teams whose expertise, technology, and support enable providers to deliver high-quality apprenticeships. These awards, proudly sponsored by Skilltech Solutions, were designed with a simple but vital purpose: to highlight and celebrate the organisations and individuals who are frequently underrepresented in the apprenticeship ecosystem, despite the crucial role they play in its success.

“Suppliers are the backbone of this sector,” said Sak Awan of S Knights Recruitment. “They provide the technology, expertise, and solutions that allow providers to deliver apprenticeships effectively. These awards are about recognising their contribution and celebrating the impact they have on learners, employers, and the wider sector.”

Unlike traditional awards, the Sector Supplier Awards are peer /customer – nominated and voted.

They are not about polished submissions or marketing collateral; they are about recognising those who make a tangible difference every day – the teams who solve problems, deliver support, create innovative solutions, and connect people across the sector.

Our suppliers in Apprenticeships and Skills, don’t operate as others do in other sectors. Our suppliers aren’t just “vendors” they’re genuine partners.

Partners that understand the intricate details of the funding rules, operational challenges and compliance rules. Organisations that ride the highs and lows of the sector along with providers, learners and employers. Organisations that need to know and solve not just the sectors challenges for today but for tomorrow too and be ready for the sector with solutions.

“Winning the Best Customer Support Award is a proud moment for Magn8. One of our core goals has always been to put our customers first and this award highlights our ongoing commitment to providing exceptional, human-first support to every client we work with”. Magn8

“We’re pleased to have been presented with the Best Delivery Support Award, and we’d like to thank everyone who took the time to vote for us. Our delivery model is built around experienced Implementation Consultants with deep industry knowledge, working alongside dedicated Customer Success Managers. Together, they provide practical guidance, proactive support, and ongoing improvements that help customers get the most value from their Aptem investment. It’s encouraging to see the impact of this support acknowledged”. Aptem

“We are absolutely overjoyed to have won the Best Tech Solution Award, recognising our commitment to developing innovative, reliable, and effective technology solutions that support the evolving needs of the sector. It was fantastic to see so many organisations and individuals across the sector recognised for the incredible work they do – work that often takes place behind the scenes but makes a meaningful difference every day. We are proud to be part of such a dedicated, collaborative, and innovative community”. Skilltech Solutions

“We are deeply honoured to have won the Best Innovation Award, especially given the fantastic line-up of suppliers in our category. We’ve all worked in FE for many years and we’ve watched Strata grow from a few lines of code to being trusted by over 130 providers for their QAR, Apprenticeship Accountability and Ofsted reporting. This award acknowledges this achievement, and we are so grateful to the sector for this recognition”. Strata by Orbital Software Solutions

“I was absolutely thrilled just to be nominated for The Solutions Award – so actually winning it was a complete shock and an incredible honour. To be recognised alongside such esteemed colleagues and strong competition made it even more special. What means the most is that these awards are voted for by our customers, peers, and partners, rather than judged on who can craft the slickest submission. That support genuinely means the world to me. I’m still smiling now!” Lee Reddington, OAL

“I was honored to win the Sector Supplier Impact Award recently. It’s wonderful to see recognition for the ‘behind the scenes’ teams who empower providers to focus on what matters most: their learners. I have spent 37 years implementing software solutions that eliminate the headache of funding rules and create efficiencies for our customers. This recognition feels incredibly special, at CogniSoft, we’ve been delivering our YETI Learner Management system for nearly 40 years, and I’m proud to continue supporting the sector with tools that drive real change”. Emma Cook, Cognisoft

“I’m genuinely touched to receive ‘The Connector Award’. What matters most is creating spaces where conversations feel honest, supportive and useful, and where everyone leaves a little more confident and connected than before. I’ve been lucky to work with brilliant colleagues across the sector, and this feels like a shared moment that recognises the power of kindness, collaboration and bringing people together at the right time”. Lou Doyle, SDN Mesma Group

Winners of the Inaugural Awards

This year’s awards celebrated both team and individual achievements:

Team Awards

Best Customer Support: Magn8

Magn8 Best Delivery Support: Aptem

Aptem Best Tech Solution: Skilltech Solutions

Skilltech Solutions Best Innovation: Strata

Individual Awards

The Solutions Award: Lee Reddington, OAL

Lee Reddington, OAL The Impact Award: Emma Cook, Cognisoft

Emma Cook, Cognisoft The Connector Award: Lou Doyle, SDN Mesma Group

Recognising All the Nominees

While winners were celebrated on the night, every nominee received recognition for their contribution to the sector. Organisations acknowledged included Cognisoft, Magn8, OAL, Skilltech Solutions, Progress Minded, risr/, NQual, ACE360, Cleverclogs Multimedia, Drake Lane Associates, Better Health Generation, Servace, arrangeMY, CENTURY Tech, Pass, QDP Services, Strata, SDN Mesma Group, and Iconi.

Individual nominees included Carl Davidson, Dr Barbara Van der Eecken, Elizabeth Furniss, Libby Timms, David Lockhart-Hawkins, Jacqui Molkenthin, Simon Ashworth, Jake Tween, Phil Clough, and Isha Ball.

Each nominee demonstrates the dedication, expertise, and impact that enable apprenticeship providers to deliver high-quality programmes and achieve better outcomes for learners and employers.

A Sector That Works Because of Its Suppliers

As the Apprenticeship landscape evolves with new reforms, technology, and rising expectations, the role of suppliers has never been more important. They provide stability, insight, and innovation – helping providers navigate complexity and continue delivering quality learning experiences.

The first Sector Supplier Awards were a chance to shine a light on these organisations, celebrating both the winners and all those nominated for their commitment to the sector’s success.