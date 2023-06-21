Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe
From education to employment

ST MARTIN’S GROUP PUBLISHES MANIFESTO FOR FUTURE UK SKILLS SYSTEM

FE News Editor June 22, 2023
0 Comments
hands in the middle

The St Martin’s Group (SMG) has set out key policy reforms that will create an effective and robust skills system for the future. The SMG, which represents the views of large employers, awarding organisations, and leading training providers, has today published a manifesto which sets out its vision for a system that provides opportunity for all, truly serves the needs of employers and is quality focused and sustainable.

To achieve this, the manifesto outlines specific commitments which include measures for broadening participation, simplifying careers advice, enhancing the employer voice, promoting innovation, and establishing a stable and sustainable funding system.

Key recommendations include:

  • Creating opportunities to broaden participation through increased support for lower-level programmes and qualifications.
  • Enhancing the Employer Voice by creating a clear and effective route for employers to input into skills needs regionally and nationally.
  • Delivering sustainable outcomes and economic growth by enabling employers to use their levy contributions to meet their business requirements. .
  • Taking a more holistic approach to measuring success by including government, employers and learners in defining measures of success for all skills programmes.

SMG Co-Chair, Jane Hadfield, National Lead for Apprenticeships and Widening Participation at Health Education England, NHS England, commented

Bringing together the experience and expertise of the St Martin’s Group members, we are delighted to publish a manifesto which sets out impactful reforms for learners, employers and the UK’s skills sector”.

“Skills policy should be at the centre of each party’s vision for the General Election. We are calling on all political parties to adopt our recommendations as they develop their manifestos and programme for government”. 

SMG members include:

  • Babington
  • Best Practice Network
  • BT
  • Capita
  • City & Guilds UK
  • Corndel
  • Costa Coffee
  • Education Operations at QA
  • Grant Thornton UK LLP
  • IBM
  • Learning Curve Group
  • Lifetime Training
  • NCFE
  • Network Rail
  • NHS England
  • Paragon Skills
  • Pearson Plc
  • Royal Mail
  • Teesside University
  • The Open University
Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Skills and apprenticeships, Social impact
Published in: Skills and apprenticeships, Social impact
FE News Editor

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .