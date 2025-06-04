STEM growth and national demand leads to raft of new jobs at North Wales college

GROWTH in STEM subjects and demand nationwide has led to a raft of new roles at a leading college.

Coleg Cambria is advertising a range of Engineering education positions at its prestigious Institute of Technology (IoT).

Based in Deeside and Wrexham, there are vacancies for Lecturers in Mechanical Engineering, Electronic and Electrical Engineering, Manufacturing Engineering, and in Work-based Learning.

Reports point to a UK-wide shortage of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) teachers in secondary and higher education, with a focus on attracting workers from industry to join academia and share their skills and experience with the next generation.

Nick Tyson, Vice Principal for Digital, Engineering and Construction at Coleg Cambria, says these are “hugely important” career opportunities that will make a difference to thousands of learners, now and in the future.

“In today’s rapidly evolving world, the need for skilled, adaptable engineers and industry professionals has never been greater, and who better to shape that future than those who’ve lived it?” said Nick.

“If you’ve built your career solving real-world problems, leading innovation, or managing complex systems, consider the exciting opportunity of stepping into further education.

“By sharing your knowledge, you don’t just teach — you inspire.”

He added: “You empower the next generation to think critically, innovate boldly, and adapt swiftly in an agile, ever-changing workforce.

“Education is no longer just in the classroom, it’s a dynamic, collaborative environment where your expertise can ignite potential, bridge industry and academia, and leave a lasting legacy.

“The impact you’ve made in industry can multiply when you help others discover their path within it.”

As well as competitive salaries and a generous pension scheme, the college will also support successful candidates to achieve the necessary teaching qualifications if they do not already have them.

Coleg Cambria champions bilingualism and applicants are welcome to submit an application in Welsh.

