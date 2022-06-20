Student Success at Stoke on Trent College

From those learning to speak English to a potential prosecution lawyer to watch out for, the impact of studying at Stoke on Trent College was seen and felt at a recent awards event.

Student progression to employment and higher education was certainly showcased at Stoke on Trent College’s student awards event, Celebrating Success 2022.

On Thursday 16th June, winning students and their families along with staff, local employers and dignitaries, including the Lord Mayor, (a former student of the college), and 10 local and national employer sponsors, were treated to night of celebration hosted within the college’s impressive Lifestyle Building at Cauldon Campus.

Level 2 & 3 Catering and Hospitality students prepared and served an industry standard three-course menu to 150 guests for which they received high praise. This ‘hands-on’ experience was one of many industry-related opportunities the College offers their students.

Proud to have a close working relationship with Steelite International, who provided the tableware for the event.

The evening was a roller-coaster of thrills with one of the winners delivering an acceptance speech full of gratitude the level 3 law student said: “A good education can change anyone, a good teacher can change everything.”

The event was co-hosted by College stand-out Geraldine Paras, (Gem), who has also successfully completed her Level 3 Health & Social Care course, Gem is off to Liverpool John Moore University to progress her teaching career.

Executive Director Dave Hopley, who accompanied Gem in hosting the event stated, ” The students who won awards tonight have grown in confidence as well as their industry skills. We actively encourage students to participate in enrichment and extra-curriculum activities which develop these key skills.”

The highly acclaimed Student of The Year Award went to Shannon Mansfield who was recognised for her contribution to her curriculum area but also for supporting her peers and ‘leading by example’.

CEO and Principal Lisa Capper MBE, commented

“We are immensely proud of all our students at Stoke on Trent College. This awards ceremony gives special recognition to those who have found new levels of self-belief, achievement and endeavour through applying themselves to their learning and making the most of the opportunities available. Thanks to our sponsors and stakeholders who without their support this type of student experience and event wouldn’t be possible’.

Sponsors of the awards included Wade Ceramics, Carson Powell, ICWCI, Strategi, Steelite, Staffordshire Chamber of Commerce, North Staffordshire Engineering Group, St Mowden and Mindful Education

