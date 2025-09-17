Student success rates at Dumfries and Galloway College highlight quality of learning

Dumfries and Galloway College (DGC) has achieved an impressive set of results in the latest Performance Indicators report for academic year 2023–24, which show that students across the institution are successfully gaining qualifications and progressing confidently into further study or employment.

The report, published annually to measure learner outcomes across the Scottish college sector, confirms that Dumfries and Galloway College continues to deliver high-quality teaching, support and outcomes for learners across both further and higher education at a standard which is significantly above the national average.

The headline measure ─ completed successful ─ reflects the number of students who passed their course and achieved their qualification.

90.5% of part-time Further Education (FE) students passed their course.

of students passed their course. 89.1% of part-time Higher Education (HE) students passed their course.

71.3% of full-time FE students passed their course.

of students passed their course. 72.3% of full-time HE students passed their course.

The college’s results are particularly impressive among part-time learners, who make up the majority of its student community through initiatives such as DGC’s apprenticeship partnerships with employers; secondary schools study programmes; work-based training for professionals as well as online remote learning.

These outcomes are a testament to the dedication of both students and staff and reflect the college’s ongoing commitment to providing an inclusive, flexible and supportive learning environment.

Sports student Aidan Moffat began his career path at DGC, firstly enrolling in its HNC Fitness, Health and Exercise course and then completing his HND in 2024 before going on to study for a degree. He believes his time there was invaluable in helping him get to where he is today.

Aidan said:

“The inspiration for applying for a HNC in Fitness, Health and Exercise stemmed from a love for fitness. After reading the course details, I was impressed by the variation in modules, which allowed me to enhance my knowledge in different areas.

“The content in both the HNC and HND provided an excellent foundation for me to comfortably transfer into my degree at university. I never expected to have such a good relationship with the lecturers ─ they were always on hand to help with any queries and supported me every step of the way.

“I enjoyed the routine of attending classes and the content was not only interesting but challenging, which kept me on my toes! But it set me up perfectly when progressing to university. I also met a lot of great friends at DGC who I still keep in contact with today.

“For anyone considering enrolling at Dumfries and Galloway College, I would definitely advise them to do it as it provides you with an excellent stepping stone for a career within your chosen field.”

Douglas Dickson, Principal and CEO, Dumfries and Galloway College, said:

“We are extremely proud of our students and staff for achieving such positive outcomes in the 2023–24 Performance Indicators.

“These figures show that the vast majority of our learners are successfully completing their studies and gaining qualifications to set them up for a bright future; whether that means moving into employment, starting an apprenticeship or progressing to further learning.

“As a community-focused college, we’re especially pleased to see such high attainment rates among our part-time learners, who are often juggling education with other life responsibilities. These results show that Dumfries and Galloway College continues to be a place where learners of all backgrounds can succeed.”