Students gain vital trades experience on £5.2m clock tower revelopment project

SKILLED students have been hard at work on a £5.2m clock tower redevelopment.

Level 2 Painting and Decorating and Construction learners from Coleg Cambria Deeside were tasked with supporting the Guardians of the John Summers Clock Tower in Deeside.

Among them was Jack Hughes, 17, from Connah’s Quay, one of a diligent and dedicated cohort led by lecturer Keith Massey and Enbarr Foundation director, Vicki Roskams.

Their focus has been on the basement of the Grade II-listed structure, former headquarters of Tata Steel in North Wales.

An ex-pupil of Mold Alun High School, Jack was pleased to have such an opportunity.

“It’s a fantastic experience to be on-site and hands-on in helping to bring the clock tower back to life,” he said.

“It means a lot to the community, so we are glad to be of assistance.”

Fellow student David Feraru added: “We have been here for a few weeks, stripping walls, painting and doing other preparation.

“It has given us a taste of what it would be like to pursue this as a career so it’s great experience.”

Keith believes working side by side with professional trades and contractors will be invaluable to the group in the future.

“We have been here over the winter and will return before the summer as the scheme progresses,” he said.

“It’s so important for the students to get out of the classroom and get a flavour for what they will be doing when they leave the college, in a realistic environment with the pressure and challenges of the industry.

“They’ve done really well and are learning new skills all the time, it’s a blank canvas for them and fellow learners in disciplines such as plastering and brickworks, who will also be a part of this project going forward.”

Vicki thanked them for their contribution to the epic revamp, adding: “The work they are doing here is making a real difference; it’s a legacy for them as everything they do will be here for years to come.

“The students are doing a hard day’s work in often harsh conditions – especially given the cold weather over past weeks – but they’ve been here every day putting in a proper shift.

“We are grateful to them and glad it will also have a positive impact on their education.”

To support the Clock Tower development, email [email protected] or visit the Guardians of the Clock Tower Facebook page.

