Students talk all things Animal Management and Horticulture

Barnsley College Animal Management and Horticulture students have been hearing from a range of guest speakers as part of Land-Based Industry Week.

Throughout the week, more than 20 sessions took place where students had the opportunity to listen to professionals from local and national businesses within the land-based industries, allowing students to explore the variety of exciting careers available to them after their studies.

The first session saw Michelle Hudson from South Yorkshire Mounted Police Unit deliver an informative session where students were taken through the various aspects of a typical day, which equipment is needed for certain events and how this is used on the horses.

Sarah Cook, Director of Dearne Valley Pet Centre, delivered an inspirational talk. She talked about students’ knowledge of a pet shop, what a typical day involves, hours, skills needed, careers available and then gave them a very real account of what the jobs entail.

Students also heard from Jemima McLanaghan and Charlotte Barlow from Support Dogs who discussed the different reasons for training dogs and the careers and volunteering opportunities available to students. Their trustee pup took part in a live demonstration which was the equivalent to a day at doggy school.

John Twigg, owner of Twiggs Grounds Maintenance, delivered an educational workshop around becoming self-employed in the horticulture industry and the planning and preparation involved in completing a job. He shared his knowledge on how to price for jobs, the equipment he uses, insurance policies and legislations.

The week ended with an interesting session by Adam Dimond, from Animal Aid, who delivered a practical vegan cookery workshop to students, whilst having an honest and open discussion about Animal Aid and the amazing work they do in their quest to reduce cruelty to animals.

Over the course of the week, students heard from other speakers from a range of professional backgrounds. This included Fred Binley, Bangor University; Harper-Adams University; Janette Walker, Barnsley CVS; Faye Durkin, Head of Ecology and Regional Manager at Ecus; Sheffield Botanical Gardens; Alice Gylee-Evans, Cats Protection League; Luke Thomas, British Red Cross; Andy Simms, Spectrum; Chester Zoo and Jonathan Furniss, Road Safety.

The sessions were organised by Julia Davies, Talent United and Enterprise Officer at Barnsley College. Julia said:

“We had a busy week with lots of inspirational guests. We enjoyed welcoming speakers from across the UK, giving students some genuine insight into a variety of careers within the sector.

“The College continues to transform lives and help students to fulfil their full potential by providing them with an outstanding experience and I would like to thank all the guest speakers for taking the time to speak to our students, I’m already looking forward to next year’s event.”

