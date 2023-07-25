Study Coding with LLC and become a software engineer like Obin!

London Learning Consortium has launched a brand new 36-week fully funded course for 16-18-year-olds. (or up to 24 with an EHCP)

Gain industry insights and experience from experts.

The future of education is changing. With more and more young people wanting to pursue a career in the creative or digital industry, there are now more options to study these subjects at an earlier stage. With London Learning Consortium, you don’t have to wait till university to learn coding and cyber security. Unlike traditional forms of education, LLC offers young people a chance to explore creative subjects sooner, whilst gaining more traditional qualifications like Maths and English simultaneously.

London Learning Consortium offers young people a chance to acquire essential skills that will pave the way for a successful career in the industry. In the coding classes, you’ll delve into captivating topics such as coding principles, software development cycles, coding terminology, and key principles of writing code. Discover different coding types, learn best practices, explore testing methods, and dive into the exciting world of the DevOps process and project management in coding.

We asked one of the young learners at LLC what the biggest benefit of studying with them was and he said “I would say being able to work on your confidence, your self-esteem, that was the biggest thing because I feel like just having that mindset of there is an opportunity for me (…) and I can succeed in that opportunity just knowing that really lets you put your eyes on the target and know that there is a light at the end of the tunnel.” Obin is now studying a Level 4 Apprenticeship in Software Engineering. Which is one of the many careers this Coding & Cyber Security Study Programme can lead to!

In the Cyber Security classes, you’ll enhance your knowledge and understanding of crucial topics. Explore the terminology used in cyber security, delve into the legal and ethical aspects of this field, understand common threats to cyber security, and discover methods of maintaining a secure digital environment.

During the time on this course, learners will be working towards a number of different qualifications including:

L2 Certificate in Coding, NCFE.

L2 Certificate in Cyber Security, NCFE.

Functional skills English/GCSE English, City & Guilds/Pearsons.

Functional Skills Maths/GCSE Maths, City & Guilds/Pearsons.

Employability Skills, Highfield.

This course can lead to a number of different career pathways including:

Network systems administrator

Systems analyst

Computer programmer

Web developer

Database administrator

Software engineer

Front-end developer

Full-stack developer

If you are interested in Coding and Cyber Security then you can sign up for this Study Programme here.

Published in