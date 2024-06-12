Success for project management degree apprentice at Sellafield Ltd and University of Cumbria

At APM’s Education and Research Awards 2024

Association for Project Management (APM), the chartered membership organisation for the project profession, has announced the award winners from its Festival of Education and Research Awards –an educational conference and celebratory event that showcases the latest research, trends and skills shaping project management. The awards ceremony took place at APM’s annual conference on 5th June at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Missy Tyson, a project management degree apprentice with Sellafield Ltd and the University of Cumbria, was named Apprentice of the Year, an award which recognises excellence in a Higher or Degree Apprentice undertaking a project management standard.

An exceptional project professional, Missy is currently in the third year of her project management degree apprenticeship. Throughout the apprenticeship she has embraced all development opportunities, working tirelessly to promote STEM careers, exceeding expectations in her academic and professional endeavours, and leadership in charity initiatives. Within Sellafield Ltd, she is recognised as a committed professional who can always be relied upon, and an excellent ambassador for the project management profession.

The judging panel felt that Missy’s highly commendable application demonstrated significant commitment to her apprenticeship, outstanding contributions to her organisation and the wider community, and a clear and ambitious career trajectory.

On receiving her award, Missy said,

“I was surprised, but extremely grateful to have received this award. I am thoroughly enjoying working at Sellafield Ltd and studying for my degree with the University of Cumbria. I would like to thank them both for the opportunities they provide and for their ongoing support throughout my apprenticeship, which enabled me to win this award. I appreciate the recognition from APM, and feel confident in my position going forward into the final year of my apprenticeship.

“I would highly recommend the Project Management Apprenticeship scheme at Sellafield Ltd. It is an excellent way to expand your professional network as you rotate through the business, while also developing your knowledge, skills, and behaviours and applying them to your daily work.”

Georgia Taylor also from Sellafield Ltd and University of Cumbria was successful in winning the Project Management Graduate of the Year, a category which recognises excellence in achievement for an individual who has completed a degree in project management. Georgia graduated with a First-Class BSc Honours Degree in Project Management.

The Festival of Education and Research puts a spotlight on APM’s ongoing commitment to education and research, which has become an increasingly important part of its work. The event helps to support career development within the project profession, to recognise research excellence in project management and related fields, and the contribution of academics to the development of the profession.

Full list of winners from the APM Festival of Education and Research Awards 2024:

Post Graduate Dissertation of the Year – Morteza Rezaei, University of Sussex

Doctorate of the Year – Giuseppe Sassano, University College London

Research Paper of the Year – Jose Rodrigo Juarez Cornelio, Tristano Sainati, Giorgio Locatelli, University of Leeds, BI Norwegian Business School, Politecnico di Milano

Developmental Programme of the Year – Nick Karamanis, AlphaPlus Consultancy Limited

Student of the Year – Eldar Hasanli, University of Leeds

Graduate of the Year – Georgia Taylor, Sellafield Ltd/University of Cumbria