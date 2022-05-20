SUPPORT FOR NAIL ARTISTRY STUDENTS IN NATIONAL SKILLS COMPETITION

Beauty therapy students at North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College (NWSLC) are being mentored by a former student and award-winning local business owner as they prepare for the finals of the Association of Hairdresser and Therapists (AHT) competition on 22 and 23 May in Blackpool.

Libby-ann Holdback from Nuneaton and Cerys Lacey from Hinckley, both studying a Level 2 Diploma in Beauty Specialist Techniques at the college’s Nuneaton Campus, are brushing up their nail artistry techniques under the watchful eye of Erin Adeyemo, co-founder and owner of NG Pro Nail Systems in Bedworth.

Erin started her own successful business journey at NWSLC’s Nuneaton Campus completing qualifications in beauty therapy. Keen to develop her skills Erin began entering skills competitions herself achieving success in national competitions with 12 first prizes and securing first place in the Nailymia London International competition. Her success spurred Erin on to open her own salon, complete her training as a teacher and also to co-founding a nail product brand.

Erin has always been a keen supporter of the future workforce by training apprentices and returning to college to talk to students and is now mentoring nail artistry students as their prepare for the final of the AHT skills competition. Erin believes that taking part in skills competitions is vitally important as it helps students to build confidence and develop the techniques that they acquire during their college studies.

Erin said, “NWSLC’s Nuneaton Campus has a special place in my heart, and I am delighted to be able to give something back by helping the students to prepare for this event. Having been involved with so many competitions I have a good understanding of what the judges are looking for. It’s not all about winning but what they will learn from the experience. Having worked hard to establish my position in the beauty sector it is so rewarding to be able to support new talent and watch how each student’s confidence grows.”

Marion Plant, OBE FCGI, Principal and Chief Executive of NWSLC, said, “Congratulations to our students for reaching the final of this prestigious competition and we wish them the best of luck. Our tutors support hundreds of students to hone their skills and compete with their peers. Having local employers like Erin involved in the process is even more beneficial because students benefit from the very latest techniques, and we are very grateful for her support.”

