Take your chance to transform transport and logistics training

The Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education (IfATE) has launched a major review of transport and logistics skills training and wants feedback on what is working and what needs to change. It is the first ever opportunity of its kind to strategically review the occupational map for the route and have a say in what it looks like in the future.

IfATE wants to hear from as many employers and stakeholders as possible for this inaugural focus on a vital sector that has experienced well-documented problems with filling its skills gaps. This route review will result in a keynote report containing recommendations for how to ensure apprenticeships and wider technical qualifications meet the current and future needs of business’, support sustainability, and attract new and diverse talent.

This is a chance to make a genuine difference. In December 2021, for example, when employers expressed concerns about the shortage of delivery drivers, IfATE fast-tracked development of an urban driver apprenticeship that now trains people to drive other types of lorries and delivery vehicles over shorter distances. In its first seven months of operation employers used it to train 327 apprentices.

A public consultation will run until Friday 4th November 2022, via an online questionnaire, and a series of webinars will be available for discussion and to answer any questions.

There are currently 37 apprenticeships in the transport and logistics sector, with four more in development. They span level 2 (GCSE equivalent) to levels 6 and 7 (degree level). The employers involved in their delivery range from small logistic companies to major players like British Airways, Royal Mail and Kuehne Nagel.

Jennifer Coupland, chief executive of IfATE, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for everyone who cares about the future of transport and logistics to play their part in making sure world class skills training will support the sector for generations to come. It is all the more relevant with a mini-budget being announced this week seeking to unleash growth and productivity. Transport and logistics will be vital to that, and we must make sure the current and future workforce is trained to deliver.”

The dates of the webinars are:

Rail Webinar – Monday 3 October 2022 at 1pm

Maritime Webinar – Thursday 6 October 2022 at 10am

Aviation webinar – Thursday 6 October 2022 at 1pm

Logistics and Supply Chain Webinar – Friday 7 October 2022 at 9am

Warehousing Webinar – Friday 7 October 2022 at 11am

