TALENTED STUDENTS REACH THE FINALS OF NATIONAL SKILLS COMPETITION

Beauty therapy, hairdressing, barbering and make-up artistry students at North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College (NWSLC) are celebrating a high-achieving performance in the regional heats of a national skills competition with top three places in each category for every student that entered. Overall, they achieved seven first places, six second and seven third places in the competition.

Nineteen students studying media make-up, nail artistry and hairdressing at the college’s Nuneaton Campus were showcasing their skills as part of the Association of Hairdressers & Therapists (AHT) Midlands competition held this year at Stamford College. Having all achieved top three places, every student that entered will now progress on to test their skills in the national final on 10 May 2023 in Blackpool.

In the make-up and beauty competition, first places were achieved by Zoe Morgans for her half-body painting based on an Out of Africa theme; Aaliyah Lyon for her gender transformation creation, and Hayler Kibler and Betty Culley who won joint first place for their graffiti-based half body painting designs. Emmy Dye was placed first after bringing Signs of the Zodiac to life through face painting. Second places were awarded to Lexie Ross, Jodie Thorpe, Kelly Cunliffe, and Blue Rear, while Karen Webb, Brendan Hickman, Victoria Rathbone, Dylan King, and Chloe Ormsby placed third.

For their hairdressing prowess, top prizes were awarded to Dylan Milner-Harper for advanced barbering and to Kirsha Willmore for blow-dry skills. Second place in the blow-dry category went to Ella Bentley-Green, with Madison Voce and Ella Rose Seymour being awarded third place. Ella Rose Seymour was also placed third in the ladies’ evening hair style category.

Nail gel polish competitors were supported to brush up their techniques by award-winning business owner Erin Adeyemo, co-founder and owner of Tweezers Beauty in Bedworth, who is a former student of the college.

The Association of Hairdressers & Therapists is a national network of teachers, trainers and assessors who exchange good practice and support, holding regional and national competitions for students throughout the year, helping them to improve their skills.

Media make-up tutor Leanne Newitt, said,

“We’re extremely proud of our students’ success on a national stage. They are studying at a range of different levels from Level 2 and include higher education students who have progressed through the college and developed their professional skills. Success in this competition provides an excellent basis for progressing on to WorldSkills UK challenges in the future and we are currently preparing students for the next round of national competitions in this arena.”

Marion Plant, OBE FCGI, Principal and Chief Executive of NWSLC, said,

“Congratulations to our students for their achievements in the final of this prestigious skills competition and we wish them the best of luck. Our tutors support hundreds of students to hone their skills and compete with their peers enabling them to prepare for the challenges of a new career once they have completed their qualifications.”

Published in