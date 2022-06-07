Telford brick maker donates 12,000 bricks to help train next generation

International brick supplier Michelmersh is helping students to build careers in the construction industry by donating important resources to Telford College.

The company, which owns the former Blockleys manufacturing site at Trench Lock, makes millions of clay bricks and pavers every year to build homes, schools, hospitals and offices for the public and private sectors, both in the UK and overseas.

Michelmersh has donated around 12,000 bricks to Telford College’s Haybridge campus, to help construction students develop their bricklaying skills – part of the company’s ‘Pledge 100’ initiative to support the next generation.

The company says: “Skill shortage is a term that has appeared regularly in the headlines over the past few years as the construction industry faces a shortage of skilled labour across all sectors and is constantly challenged with initiatives to encourage young people and those re-training to embark on careers within the industry.

“Supporting industry education and training remains a core policy of the Michelmersh Group, which has continued to increase its supply of free products, resources, CPD presentations, factory visits and seminars to various colleges around the UK.”

As part of the campaign, the company has delivered 24 packs of bricks for use by Telford College students in their studies.

The college’s construction students have also had the chance to visit the Michelmersh quarry and premises, seeing first-hand how bricks are formed from clay from the quarry, before being compressed into brick shapes and heated in kilns ready to be machine-packed and banded for delivery.

Telford College construction lecturer Gary Pitchford said:

“We’ve been working closely with Michelmersh for some time now, and it’s fantastic to see a large company like this really taking care of the up-and-coming generations.

“The students benefit hugely from this working partnership – not just through the materials which aids their studies, but by getting the chance to see a great variety of bricks that are used within the construction industry.”

Learner manager for construction, Richard Joyce, said the donation of resources, plus previous tours of the Michelmersh plant, were of huge value to the students, and greatly appreciated.

“Our students have gained valuable experience and knowledge from these visits to Michelmersh production factory and quarry.

“It has helped them to fully grasp the underpinning knowledge for their online exam in Principles of Building’ and given them a broader baseline to progress within their courses in bricklaying and construction maintenance operations.”

For more details about Telford College’s construction courses, see www.telfordcollege.ac.uk/join-us/our-courses/full-time.

