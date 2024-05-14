Latest News

From education to employment

Teresa selected as WCoP tools winner

Borders College May 14, 2024
@BordersCollege plumbing student Teresa Collins is celebrating after being selected as one of the winners of the Worshipful Company of Plumbers (WCoP) for 2024.

The first-year apprentice, employed by Border Eco Systems, submitted her application alongside her fellow students in 2023 and was delighted to hear that the judges had chosen her to receive a selection of Monument tools worth £1,000.

One of six winners, Teresa has now been invited to receive his certificate at the annual Worshipful Company of Plumbers lecture at The Royal College of Physicians in London, which will take place in May this year.

She has also been invited to attend The Installer Show at the NEC in Birmingham in June this year for a public presentation and photo opportunity.

Speaking of her win, Teresa said:

“I am delighted to have been announced as one of the WCoP winners. I want to thank everyone at Monument Tools for this generous award, which has already been such a great help to me in my job. 

“I was extremely overwhelmed at the quantity when they arrived at the college, and I am so grateful to have been chosen. With my greatest gratitude, thank you so much.”

WCoP is one of the oldest Companies in the City of London and actively supports the plumbing craft, and those less fortunate. The Livery company aims to make a difference within the industry by assisting and supporting charities and trainees.

Published in: Skills and Apprenticeships - News and Insights
Borders College

