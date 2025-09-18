The 5% Club Welcomes Birmingham City University as a New Patron Sponsor

The 5% Club is delighted to announce Birmingham City University (BCU) as its newest Patron Sponsor, strengthening a shared commitment to creating pathways into high-quality skills, training, and employment opportunities.

As one of the UK’s leading universities for apprenticeship provision, Birmingham City University has built a strong reputation for developing innovative employer partnerships and delivering degree apprenticeships that equip students with all the skills, knowledge, and professional networks required to drive future career success. The university’s commitment to apprenticeships directly supports The 5% Club’s mission of inspiring positive employer action to increase the number, quality, and range of earn-and-learn opportunities.

Lisa Davies, Assistant Director of Apprenticeship Development at Birmingham City University, said:

“We are proud to join The 5% Club as a Patron Sponsor. Apprenticeships change lives and strengthen businesses, and at Birmingham City University we are committed to creating career-focused opportunities that meet the evolving skills needs of employers locally, regionally and nationally, and which support positive student outcomes including improved social mobility. This partnership will help us extend our impact and shape a more inclusive, skills-driven future.”

Mark Cameron OBE, Chief Executive of The 5% Club, added:

“We are delighted to welcome Birmingham City University as a Patron Sponsor. Their leadership in apprenticeships highlights the crucial role higher education plays in driving skills development and social mobility. Together, we can inspire more employers to invest in earn-and-learn pathways and ensure opportunities are open to all.”

With Birmingham City University joining as a Patron Sponsor, The 5% Club continues to expand its network of forward-thinking employers and educators who are committed to building a strong, inclusive, and sustainable workforce for the future. They join existing Patron Sponsors including City & Guilds, The Open University, The St Martin’s Group, UCAS and Unifrog, whose combined efforts help champion apprenticeships, skills, and employability across the UK.

The impact of this collective effort is also reflected in The 5% Club UK National Employer “Earn & Learn” Awards. This year, to be held at Mansion House, 3 December, this annual awards and employer audit celebration, recognises employers who go above and beyond in providing outstanding apprenticeship and training opportunities. These awards showcase the best practice of members and highlight the transformative role that earn-and-learn schemes play in supporting individuals, businesses, and communities. Patron Sponsors play a key role in supporting and championing these awards, ensuring that the achievements of organisations and individuals in advancing skills and employability are celebrated, shared, and scaled across sectors.