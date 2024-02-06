The Able Agent advises agents to embrace apprenticeships to help grow their teams

Catherine Calvert addresses the importance of focusing on skills for life.

Apprenticeships can play a key role in helping young people to launch their careers and build skills for life, according to Catherine Calvert, client account manager at The Able Agent. She comments:

“We’re seeing this at first-hand, following the launch of our apprenticeship programme in 2022. We’re now into the fifth cohort, with many from our first cohort currently going through their exams and about to be qualified to Level 3, and ready to launch their new careers.

“With reports of industry green shoots and more positive times than of recent, estate agents should be looking to embrace this, and to build and develop their own skilled workforce to grow their teams.

“The beauty of doing this from apprenticeship level is that agents get to teach the basics to the apprentice and to build their team and bring them on exactly as they would want to – adopting the right mindset and skillset. At the end of the day, it’s all about raising standards and professionalism for the benefit of the industry.”

Catherine adds: “As expected, recruitment still poses a problem. Potential apprentices appreciate the demands that will inevitably be placed on them and how much they will need to juggle. But those determined to succeed are making it and they are not looking back.”

Libby Duggan, apprentice from the first cohort, adds:

“This apprenticeship has really benefited me not only within my job but as an individual. I am now taking over the manager role within my agency, which this course has contributed massively towards me securing the position. My confidence and knowledge of the industry has developed immensely. I would recommend this apprenticeship to anyone.”

The Able Agent launched its apprenticeship programme in 2022. Spotting a gap in training access, with no estate agency offering Level 3 qualifications, the company partnered with ITEC NE, a leading training provider in the North-East of England that specialises in digital training and apprenticeships.

Click here for the free Apprenticeship Recruitment Toolkit: Get your Free Apprenticeship Recruitment Toolkit for Estate and Letting Agencies – The Able Agent.

