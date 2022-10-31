The Big Bang Competition is calling for inspiring young innovators

The Big Bang UK Young Scientists & Engineers Competition has opened for entries for 2023. Young people across the UK are being invited to think big, challenge facts, ask questions and invent solutions by entering a project into The Big Bang Competition.

Inquisitive young minds with an idea to transform the future could win the prestigious title of UK Young Engineer or UK Young Scientist of the Year. Teachers can encourage students to think about issues they’re passionate about or develop solutions to challenges they’ve come across in their own lives by completing a project for entry into The Competition.

Taking part in the UK’s top STEM competition for young people is a brilliant way to inspire students to think big, solve problems and build their confidence. The winners of The Competition will be announced at The Big Bang Fair, returning to Birmingham’s NEC from Wednesday 21 June to Friday 23 June 2023.

Projects can cover any topic in the field of STEM and students can find inspiration in The Big Bang Project Gallery, which is home to past projects with topics from improving well-being to creating sustainable solutions. To help young people create a project ready to enter into The Competition, they can get creative with The Big Bang Challenge, a new resource to guide students through the stages of STEM project work.

The Big Bang Competition regularly receives hundreds of entries. Over the years, young innovators have produced fantastic STEM projects, from discovering new ways of making festival camping eco-friendly to redesigning the way in which people work from home. For the first time ever, last year’s Competition crowned 2 female students as the UK Young Engineer and Young Scientist of the Year. Avye Couloute (UK Young Engineer of the Year) from Surbiton High School created an invention which seeks to improve indoor air quality by monitoring and reacting to CO2 levels. Connie Gray (UK Young Scientist of the Year) from Liverpool Life Sciences UTC carried out research comparing the structure of the features of birds from different climates and environments to each other.

