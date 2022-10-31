Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
City & Guilds Adult Skills

The Big Bang Competition is calling for inspiring young innovators

FE News Editor October 31, 2022
0 Comments
C Learning Google Workspace for Education In Article Block advert

The Big Bang UK Young Scientists & Engineers Competition has opened for entries for 2023. Young people across the UK are being invited to think big, challenge facts, ask questions and invent solutions by entering a project into The Big Bang Competition.

Inquisitive young minds with an idea to transform the future could win the prestigious title of UK Young Engineer or UK Young Scientist of the Year. Teachers can encourage students to think about issues they’re passionate about or develop solutions to challenges they’ve come across in their own lives by completing a project for entry into The Competition.

Taking part in the UK’s top STEM competition for young people is a brilliant way to inspire students to think big, solve problems and build their confidence. The winners of The Competition will be announced at The Big Bang Fair, returning to Birmingham’s NEC from Wednesday 21 June to Friday 23 June 2023.

Projects can cover any topic in the field of STEM and students can find inspiration in The Big Bang Project Gallery, which is home to past projects with topics from improving well-being to creating sustainable solutions. To help young people create a project ready to enter into The Competition, they can get creative with The Big Bang Challenge, a new resource to guide students through the stages of STEM project work.

The Big Bang Competition regularly receives hundreds of entries. Over the years, young innovators have produced fantastic STEM projects, from discovering new ways of making festival camping eco-friendly to redesigning the way in which people work from home. For the first time ever, last year’s Competition crowned 2 female students as the UK Young Engineer and Young Scientist of the Year. Avye Couloute (UK Young Engineer of the Year) from Surbiton High School created an invention which seeks to improve indoor air quality by monitoring and reacting to CO2 levels. Connie Gray (UK Young Scientist of the Year) from Liverpool Life Sciences UTC carried out research comparing the structure of the features of birds from different climates and environments to each other.

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Skills and apprenticeships
Published in: Skills and apprenticeships
FE News Editor

Related Articles

City & Guilds Associate Vacancies available - FE News

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .