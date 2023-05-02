The Flywire Charitable Foundation Announces Fourth Annual Scholarship Program

Flywire Corporation, a global payments enablement and software company, announced that The Flywire Charitable Foundation has launched its fourth annual scholarship program, which recognizes students who excel in the academic disciplines of social justice, global health, global citizenship and environmental sustainability. This year, Flywire is doubling the number of scholarships offered to global students through The Flywire Charitable Foundation, bringing the total number of scholarships to 16. Applications are administered by the Flywire Charitable Foundation and are available to undergraduate students from countries around the world.

“As our international scholarship program enters its fourth year, we continue to recognize the next generation of leaders who are working to make a positive impact in their communities across the globe,” said Mike Massaro, Flywire CEO. “Each year, we are inspired by students who live through adversity and harness their experiences to inspire extraordinary action. And this year, we are thrilled to offer twice as many scholarships to support a wider pool of scholars and provide them the resources they need to continue their education.”

The Flywire Charitable Foundation is focused on improving individuals’ access to quality education, healthcare and other important life experiences, wherever they are in the world. The scholarship program is designed to help students and their families better manage costs associated with higher education.

The Flywire Charitable Foundation 2023 scholarships are available to students studying in the following academic fields:

Social Justice

The Social Justice Scholarship honors students who are passionate about addressing systemic inequalities and promoting social justice. As social justice issues, including but not limited to: policing, anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, religious persecution, sexism, racism and sexual violence continue to dominate the world news, the need for significant social justice reform has only increased. These scholarships will be awarded to tomorrow’s leaders who are committed to eradicating racism, violence, systemic biases and other acts of intolerance.

Global Health

The Global Health Scholarship recognizes students who are committed to promoting health and wellbeing on a global scale. It aims to support students who are dedicated to addressing health disparities and improving access to healthcare in underprivileged communities. Recipients of this scholarship are expected to use their education and skills to advance the cause of global health and promote healthcare equity. They may also be expected to engage in research and advocacy to address global health challenges and develop innovative solutions to improve health outcomes around the world.

Global Citizenship

The Global Citizenship Scholarship recognizes students who are committed to promoting global citizenship and cultural understanding around the world. As global conflicts have escalated across the world stage, it is now more important than ever to elevate humanity when addressing challenges across social, political, and economic issues. Scholarships in this category will be awarded to students who work to break down cultural barriers and promote mutual respect and understanding among people from diverse backgrounds in their communities and the world.

Environmental Sustainability

The Environmental Sustainability scholarship recognizes students who work to protect the environment and pioneer sustainability initiatives. One of the critical resources that we have is a healthy planet, yet the ongoing threats to environmental health continue to endanger our livelihood. Scholarships in this category will be awarded to students who are actively working to reduce the environmental impact of human-made activities and preserving Earth’s natural resources for all future generations.

Apply for a Flywire Charitable Foundation academic scholarship today: Apply Now

