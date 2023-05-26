The perfect recipe for a successful partnership with the North Staffordshire YMCA

Students from Stoke on Trent College recently hosted the YMCA North Staffordshire’s Community Meal as part of an ongoing partnership which has flourished between the two organisations.

A tasty meal was prepared and served by Hospitality and Catering students to community members who attended the event at the YMCA. The menu included a delicious cheese and spinach pie with cheesy mash and vegetables and a traditional jam and coconut sponge with custard for dessert.

YMCA North Staffordshire has been working across the City of Stoke-on-Trent and beyond since 1976. A range of services are provided to young people and communities across the area, including accommodation, health and wellbeing, training & skills, activities, family support and food provision. Services are delivered from the award-winning youth campus and directly into communities across the city.

In 2021 YMCA North Staffordshire received the Queen’s Award for Enterprise in recognition of their work around transforming the lives of young people. Working in collaboration, the two organisations have a shared ambition to reach more young people and communities by building on key areas linked to adult learning, investing in the skills development of young people aged 16 – 24 and promoting learning opportunities across the city.

Danny Flynn, YMCANS Chief Executive (and Alumni of Stoke on Trent College) said:

‘I am so excited to be building a formal partnership with the college I attended as young person. We both share the same values, passions, neighbourhoods and beliefs that the best investment anyone can make is helping young people thrive. Together we join our gifts, talents and resources to achieve this.’

As part of the partnership, Stoke on Trent College will be supporting the YMCA with staff development for their employees to support service delivery, as well as providing opportunities to learn new skills and obtain new qualifications for their young people.

Lisa Capper MBE, Stoke on Trent College Principal and CEO said:

‘At Stoke on Trent College we are proud to be part of Stoke-on-Trent’s wider community agenda. Working in close partnership with the YMCA allows us to support members of the community through the provision of a wide range of key skills and bespoke training.’

